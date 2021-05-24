THAI NGUYEN, Vietnam, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company") announced the first batch of Trina Solar 210mm cells and Vertex modules coming off the production line from the company's overseas factory in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam. This shipment marks Trina Solar's commencement of the full-capacity delivery of its high-power 210mm Vertex 550W modules globally, making Trina Solar the first solar company to deliver 210 modules to the North American market.Â

https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/2021051905.jpg

Trina Solar broke ground on its Thai Nguyen plant in December 2020, and completed construction in five months. This new state-of-the-art factory has a capacity for 3GW of cells and 4.5GW of 210 modules. On May 15, the facility successfully manufactured the first batch of 210mm Vertex 550W high-power modules. Plans for Vertex 400W and 670W module production are now on the agenda in the Vietnam-based plant, which can boost the annual capacity to an equivalent of 3.5 GW of 210 cells and 5GW of 210 modules, respectively.Â Â

For the solar PV industry, Trina Solar's Vietnam plant represents the first overseas factory that manufactures advanced 210 cells and 550W modules. This fully automated facility strengthens Trina Solar's efficient global delivery of Vertex modules, and can better satisfy surging demand for high-quality, high-efficiency 210 products all across North America. With energy analysts forecasting strong growth for utility-scale solar projects across the U.S. in the coming decade, Trina Solar's high-powered 210mm 550W modules can help project developers and financiers achieve ever great project value.

Currently, Trina Solar runs multiple 210 Vertex cell and module factories in China and Vietnam, which are expected to produce more than 50GW of modules in total by the end of 2021.

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visitâ¯www.trinasolar.com.Â

