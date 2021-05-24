Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trina Solar to Deliver 210mm 550W High-Power Vertex Modules in North America, newly produced from its Vietnam Factory

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

THAI NGUYEN, Vietnam, May 24, 2021

THAI NGUYEN, Vietnam, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company") announced the first batch of Trina Solar 210mm cells and Vertex modules coming off the production line from the company's overseas factory in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam. This shipment marks Trina Solar's commencement of the full-capacity delivery of its high-power 210mm Vertex 550W modules globally, making Trina Solar the first solar company to deliver 210 modules to the North American market.Â 

https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/2021051905.jpg

Trina Solar broke ground on its Thai Nguyen plant in December 2020, and completed construction in five months. This new state-of-the-art factory has a capacity for 3GW of cells and 4.5GW of 210 modules. On May 15, the facility successfully manufactured the first batch of 210mm Vertex 550W high-power modules. Plans for Vertex 400W and 670W module production are now on the agenda in the Vietnam-based plant, which can boost the annual capacity to an equivalent of 3.5 GW of 210 cells and 5GW of 210 modules, respectively.Â Â 

For the solar PV industry, Trina Solar's Vietnam plant represents the first overseas factory that manufactures advanced 210 cells and 550W modules. This fully automated facility strengthens Trina Solar's efficient global delivery of Vertex modules, and can better satisfy surging demand for high-quality, high-efficiency 210 products all across North America. With energy analysts forecasting strong growth for utility-scale solar projects across the U.S. in the coming decade, Trina Solar's high-powered 210mm 550W modules can help project developers and financiers achieve ever great project value.

Currently, Trina Solar runs multiple 210 Vertex cell and module factories in China and Vietnam, which are expected to produce more than 50GW of modules in total by the end of 2021.

About Trina SolarÂ 

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visitâ¯www.trinasolar.com.Â 

Â 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solar-to-deliver-210mm-550w-high-power-vertex-modules-in-north-america-newly-produced-from-its-vietnam-factory-301297722.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment