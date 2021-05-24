ERIE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â With Americans planning to hit the road over Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer, a national survey commissioned by Erie Insurance provides new insights about what drivers can expect to see on the road. The survey asked about everything from concerns about other drivers' behaviors; their own habits when it comes to speeding and use of social media while driving; and the number of miles they'll drive in a single road trip. The survey also found that while drivers may be road ready, their cars may not be, as some put off vehicle maintenance during the pandemic.

"We know a lot of drivers are anxious to travel again as pandemic restrictions begin to lift, so we commissioned this survey to get a glimpse into drivers' mindsets as they venture back out," said Jon Bloom, vice president of personal auto, Erie Insurance. "Our survey uncovered some concerning behaviors and showed that we need to remain vigilant and keep reminding people that driving is something that requires their full attention. We want everyone to enjoy their road trips and make it home safely."

Driving Behaviors

When asked about their own driving behaviors, nearly three quarters of drivers (72%) admitted they sometimes or often speed. Another 62% said they sometimes or often drive while tired, and a very concerning 7% said they sometimes or often fall asleep at the wheel. Drivers aged 25-44 seem the most tired, with 13% of them saying they sometimes or often fall asleep while driving.

When asked what most worries them about other drivers, the top 5 concerns were:

1. Texting or talking on the phone while driving 50% 2. Road rage 18% 3. Speeding 14% 4. Tailgating 12% 5. Failing to yield 3%

Social Media and Cell Phone Use While Driving

Significant percentages of drivers admit they use their cell phones while driving, including to access GPS (36%), to take or make calls (36% and 28%, respectively), or to check or reply to texts (26% and 17%, respectively).

A much smaller percentage (5%) admit to accessing social media while driving. Of those, their top 5 social media activities are:

1. Scrolling through photos, posts or other content 89% 2. Taking pictures 37% 3. Posting photos or videos 26% 4. Watching or shooting videos 22% 5. Commenting on other people's photos or videos 19%

Racking Up the Miles

Half of survey respondents (51%) said they plan to take at least one road trip vacation this year. Of those, 14% plan to drive 1,000 miles or more on their trip. Westerners are most likely to drive this far (25%), while few drivers from the Northeast (5%) and Midwest (7%) plan to venture this far from home.

You're Ready to Roll â But is Your Car?

Most drivers kept up with their vehicle's maintenance during the pandemic, but one in five said they put off some of these tasks. The top 5 common vehicle services they postponed are below and also are shown in this infographic:

1. Oil and filter changes 65% 2. Cleaning interior and exterior of vehicle 45% 3. Tire rotation 38% 4. Checking tire inflation, tread and general condition 28% 5. Engine and cabin air filter changes 24%

See more results from the Erie Insurance auto insurance survey and visit our website at www.erieinsurance.com.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Falls on behalf of Erie Insurance, from February 12 through February 25, 2021, among 500 U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Falls established the sampling quotas, designed the questionnaire, tabulated the survey responses, and managed the overall project. Falls used Dynata (Plano, TX) to administer the survey via the internet, including mobile devices, to Dynata's captive U.S. panels who met the age, gender and regional demographic criteria.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 15th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-summer-road-trip-season-kicks-off-national-survey-from-erie-insurance-reveals-drivers-top-5-concerns-about-other-drivers-301297727.html

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group