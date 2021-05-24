Logo
Introducing Enact, a Leading Private Mortgage Insurance Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact)Â a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, is introducing its new brand and visual identity. Formerly known as Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc., Enact is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW). The rebrand includes a new name, visual identity and corporate websiteâwww.EnactMI.comâand reflects the Enact group of companies' proactive and responsive approach to serving their customers.

"This rebrand is an exciting new journey for us, and while our name and visual identity has changed, what will not change is our commitment to our customers and to our mission: helping people buy houses and stay in their homes," said Rohit Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enact. "We look forward to continuing to grow with our customers, providing responsive solutions and insightful expertise so lenders can positively impact the lives of more borrowers."

Gupta continued: "Our new name, Enact, represents our commitment to action and concrete results, which is demonstrated by our track record of strong performance. We bring together a greater understanding of our customers' businesses, proactive service and innovative solutions to go the extra mile to serve them, giving them a competitive edge. We look forward to continue focusing on these strengths to drive results for our customers and shareholders."Â 

The new brand reflects a pivotal moment in our 40-year operating history. Since 1981, Enact's insurance subsidiaries have successfully navigated several housing market cycles and significant shifts in the housing finance industry.Â  While maneuvering through this constant change, the Enact group of companies have built a strong reputation for trusted, quality service and success, characterized by longstanding customer relationships and a borrower-centric approach.

The Enact group will continue to build on this legacy by providing tailored solutions and insightful expertise to its over 1,800 mortgage insurance customers while investing more in the areas that have driven its success to date, including value-add products and services that meet the changing needs of today's lenders and homebuyers, as well as technology that supports our industry-leading customer service in a competitive market environment. These investments, combined with Enact's expertise in risk management and strong industry tailwinds, can provide the foundation for Enact's future growth.

For more information about the rebrand or to learn more about Enact, visitÂ www.EnactMI.com.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact, operating principally through its wholly owned subsidiary Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance group committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered inÂ Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.EnactMI.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-enact-a-leading-private-mortgage-insurance-group-301297731.html

SOURCE Enact Holdings, Inc.

