Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Statement regarding EQT Infrastructure's acquisition of First Student and First Transit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Infrastructure stands behind the terms of its agreement to acquire First Student and First Transit and opposes the actions of Coast Capital taken to undermine the transaction. The transaction is the result of a robust and competitive process run by three of the world's leading investment banks and is unanimously supported by a board primarily composed of independent directors.

The deal was struck at a good time for shareholders when debt and equity markets were trading at all-time highs, supporting robust valuations. Vaccine rollout in the US was in full swing with clear visibility to an imminent return to in-person schooling, bolstered by hundreds of billions of dollars in support for in-person schooling from the Biden administration.

FirstGroup's board took full advantage of this strong market momentum, pitting large blue chip infrastructure funds against each other to maximize value and achieve the best terms for shareholders. As such, it was a very competitive process. Ultimately, EQT had to go well above the offer that was leaked in January, resulting in a 13 percent increase in the price of FirstGroup's shares at that time.

EQT Infrastructure is an ideal counterparty for this transaction. EQT's focus on sustainability will allow it to support First Student and First Transit's transition away from fossil fuels. EQT currently plans to spend over a billion dollars on electric buses in the coming years. This is good for the environment and the health of the communities served by First Student and First Transit.

Shareholders will get the benefit of EQT's efforts and share in the upside created by EQT through the earn-out on First Transit. Under the terms of the proposed deal, FirstGroup shareholders will get the majority (63 percent) of the value created by EQT Infrastructure through the earn-out. Under the terms of the transaction, this payment will be made no later than three years from the date of the transaction, even if First Transit remains a part of the company.

EQT respects the right of shareholders to make an independent decision about the merits of the transaction. EQT recognizes that the FirstGroup board owes fiduciary duties to present the facts and act in the best interests of all shareholders, which they have. EQT sincerely hopes that shareholders will make the right decision for themselves, for the employees of FirstGroup, and for the communities that they serve.

Contact
EQT Press Office, +46 8 506 55 334, [email protected]

About EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com
Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTubeÂ and Instagram

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/statement-regarding-eqt-infrastructure-s-acquisition-of-first-student-and-first-transit,c3352588

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3352588/1421674.pdf

Press Release EQT Infra FirstGroup 210524

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-regarding-eqt-infrastructures-acquisition-of-first-student-and-first-transit-301297739.html

SOURCE EQT

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment