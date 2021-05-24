Federated Hermes, Inc.'s CFO to participate in Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that Vice President and CFO Thomas Donahue is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Global Financial Services Conference at 1:20 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He will be joined by Raymond Hanley, president, Federated Investors Management Company.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedHermes.com. To listen to the live presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section of the website and the Analyst Information tab at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available on this site for seven days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $625.0 billion in assets under management as of MarchÂ 31,Â 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

