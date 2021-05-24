Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ArthroCBD Shares Study's Findings for Arthritis Awareness Month

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOULDER, Colo., May 24, 2021

BOULDER, Colo., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States and affects one in four adults, according to the CDC. That's over 54 million men and women. There are common misconceptions around Arthritis, including what it's like to live with it. ArthroCBD recently performed quantitative and qualitative studies to "debunk" these myths.Â  Throughout the month, ArthroCBD will share details of the findings as part of the "Celebrate Life Without Compromises" campaign.Â 

(PRNewsfoto/OptiCann)

A common myth is that arthritis only impacts the hands and knees. While the majority of people experience this, symptoms can be felt anywhere on the body and weight-bearing joints are the most common. Research shows that symptoms are most present in the form of joint pain and inflammation, which commonly occur in the knees, hands, hips and along the spine.

Another misconception about living with arthritis is that it's just pain, and you should be able to work through it. One patient surveyed by Opticann says, "it can feel like a constant aching pain and stiffnessâ¦ it hurts every day."

15% of those surveyed experience pain in their feet and almost all of them (94%) report that they are frequently in pain. 26% of those surveyed report pain in their torso, head or shoulders. Those who experience pain in these areas experience it more frequently, with half managing their pain on a daily basis.

While there are stigmas to challenge, arthritis and pain sufferers are empowered to find their best treatment option. Research shows that 'long-term relief' and 'limited side effects' are rated as the most important treatment characteristics. Most arthritis and pain patients have tried between 2-4 different types of treatment for their condition. 32% of people stop after they have tried one treatment, and only 11% of pain and arthritis sufferers surveyed are happy with their current pain treatment.

When it comes to CBD based healthcare products, 97% of consumers with Arthritis are interested in learning more. Only 15% have tried CBD. Four in every five respondents feel confident making their treatment decisions on their own.

The compelling data showed that patients are interested in finding solutions that are well tested and safe without harsh impact to their bodies. ArthroCBD hopes to be a solution for those seeking symptomatic relief and will continue to prioritize research and clinical studies to do so.

About ArthroCBD
ArthroCBD is a subsidiary of Opticann Inc., a Colorado-based oral and topical cannabinoid company. Opticann sells science-backed products made with the patented VESIsorbÂ® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability (bioavailability). Opticann is owned by Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., a Toronto-based publicly traded corporation (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF). Opticann represents the firm's US medicinal approach to meet consumer needs.

For more information, please visit arthrocbd.com

See research infographics here.

CONTACT: Alexis Woody
[email protected]
201-241-2668

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthrocbd-shares-studys-findings-for-arthritis-awareness-month-301297673.html

SOURCE OptiCann

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment