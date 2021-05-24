Logo
CUMULUS MEDIA Launches First All-Digital AM Station In New York Metropolitan Area

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

WFAS-AM Rebrands to AM1230Digital: New Talk for New York

Features All-Talk Format Every Day: News Talk on Weekdays; Sports on Weekends

Only New York Radio Station Where Listeners Can Access The Dan Bongino Show

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â CUMULUS MEDIAÂ (NASDAQ: CMLS)Â today flips WFAS-AM to AM1230Digital: New Talk for New York, an all-digital station. AM1230Digital is the first digital AM station broadcasting in the New York metropolitan area, the largest DMA. Â 

AM1230Digital: New Talk for New York

AM1230Digital is programmed by CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One andÂ features news talk on weekdays and sports talk on the weekends. With today's launch of The Dan Bongino Show, live from 12 to 3 p.m. ET, AM1230Digital offers a 24-hour, Monday âÂ Friday news talk lineup. CBS Sports Radio powers the Saturday âÂ Sunday sports talk lineup. The full programming schedule can be found below.

The HD Radio signal offers improved sound quality and clear reception to an expanded listening area. The new digital signal now reaches beyond Westchester County, NY and into large portions of New York City (Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan), the north shore of Long Island, northern New Jersey, and Fairfield County, CT. Listeners can access AM1230Digital's signal through an HD Radio receiver,Â available in most newer carÂ models,Â or byÂ streamingÂ eitherÂ online, with a mobile app,Â or with a smart speaker.Â More information on HD RadioÂ and HD radioÂ receiversÂ can be found here.Â 

The conversion to digital also offers brands and advertising partners the ability to target highly educated news and talk devotees in the heart of the highest concentration of affluent adults in the United States.

"CUMULUS MEDIA is committed to pursuing innovation that improves the audio experience for our listeners," said Dave Milner, EVP, Operations, CUMULUS MEDIA. "The move to all-digital AM will significantly extend our listening area with crystal clear sound, offering more listeners the opportunity to hear our premium news talk and sports programming, including The Dan Bongino Show."

"CUMULUS MEDIA has been a long-time supporter of HD Radio and part of the pioneer broadcasters who led the US radio industry conversion to digital broadcasting," said Joe D'Angelo, SVP, Broadcast Radio, XPeri. "We are excited to see Cumulus continuing this role of industry leadership in converting their AM NY property WFAS to all digital HD Radio under the AM1230Digital brand. The technology will be sure to delight both listeners and advertisers. This is another step in securing broadcast radio's place in modern car dashboards."

AM1230Digital: New Talk for New YorkÂ Complete Program Schedule, all times ET:

  • MONDAY â FRIDAY
    • America in the Morning: 6 â 7 a.m.; 8 â 9 a.m.
    • First Light: 7 â 8 a.m.
    • The Chris Plante Show: 9 a.m. â 12 p.m.; 9 â 10 p.m.
    • The Dan Bongino Show: 12 â 3 p.m.
    • The Ben Shapiro Show: 3 â 5 p.m.
    • The Michael Knowles Show: 5 â 6 p.m.
    • The Rich Eisen Show: 6 â 9 p.m.
    • The Jim Bohannon Show: 10 p.m. â 1 a.m.
    • Red Eye Radio: 1 â 6 a.m.
  • SATURDAY
    • JR Sports Brief: 1 â 2 a.m.
    • Sal Licata: 2 â 6 a.m.
    • Robin Lundberg: 6 a.m. â 10 a.m.
    • Ken Carman: 10 a.m. â 2 p.m.
    • Andrew Fillipponi: 2 â 6 p.m.
    • Carrington Harrison: 6 â 10 p.m.
    • The Jody Mac Show: 10 p.m. â 1 a.m.
  • SUNDAY
    • The Jody Mac Show: 1 â 2 a.m.
    • Vince Quinn: 2 â 6 a.m.
    • Laurence Holmes: 6 â 10 a.m.
    • Jon Marks: 10 a.m. â 2 p.m.
    • Sean Pendergast: 2 â 6 p.m.
    • The Jody Mac Show: 6 â 10 p.m.
    • The Gresh Show: 10 p.m. â 1 a.m.

About CUMULUS MEDIAÂ 
CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month â wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 415 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Kemp Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]

Cumulus Media | Westwood One

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumulus-media-launches-first-all-digital-am-station-in-new-york-metropolitan-area-301297716.html

SOURCE CUMULUS MEDIA

