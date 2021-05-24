Logo
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMO)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investors with losses exceeding $50,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (âGPMâ) reminds investors of the upcomingÂ June 15, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (âRomeoâ or the âCompanyâ) (: RMO) securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the âClass Periodâ).

If you suffered a loss on your Romeo investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/romeo-power-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On March 30, 2021, Romeo announced that, as a result of a significant supply shortage of battery cells, its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance would be reduced by 71-87%. During a related conference call, the Company revealed that it relied solely on Samsung and LG for its supply of power cells, not four different cell suppliers as Romeo had previously stated.

On this news, the Companyâs stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companyâs business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Romeo Power had only two battery cell suppliers, not four; (2) the future potential risks that defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo Powerâs business, operations and business prospects; (3) Romeo Power did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021; (4) Romeo Powerâs supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo Powerâs revenue growth; and (5) Romeo Powerâs supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory; and (6) as a result, Defendantsâ positive statements about the Companyâs business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Romeo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later thanÂ June 15, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish toÂ learn moreÂ about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
[email protected]
www.glancylaw.com

