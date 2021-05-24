Logo
Liquidity Services Establishes Innovation Hub in Bethesda Headquarters as it Continues Its Rapid Growth and Innovation

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, the worldâs largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, has partnered with LocalWorks to establish a small business incubator within its Bethesda, MD headquarters office. The co-working space includes 46 turn-key office cubes and suites, and two conference rooms with high-speed internet to accommodate technology and professional service entrepreneurs and small businesses.

âOur high growth, market leading e-commerce business has attracted talent from across the world that continue to realize productivity benefits of our hybrid office model across our global workforce. We have now extended this hybrid office environment to our Bethesda, MD headquarters and used this opportunity to create a co-working space to attract and inspire other entrepreneurs and small businesses to identify and build market leading solutions under the same roof as Liquidity Services. This initiative leverages our core values of Innovation to Support Leadership, Relentless Improvement and Doing Well and Doing Good,â said Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services is undergoing a sustained period of rapid growth and technological innovation, recording 44% growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and more than tripling its adjusted EBITDA over the prior year period in Q2-FY21. The Company is actively seeking to fill open positions in the Sales, Operations, IT, Accounting/Finance, Marketing and Client Services departments. These high paying roles are a mix of both local and fully virtual opportunities.

âWe are excited to see that the world is picking up on what we have known for years and that is the importance of caring for the planet through our sustainability initiatives and continually evolving our digitally native products and services towards the most optimal global work environment possible,â said Novelette Murray, Chief Human Resources Officer.

âWe have created a center of excellence in developing and growing e-commerce marketplaces in our Bethesda location and the pandemic only accelerated the adoption of e-commerce and related services. We hope our example will extend to other small businesses in our new co-working hub while providing the flexibility needed to attract the best talent and keep our workforce as productive as possible through the right balance of physical and remote office work,â Murray continued.

Interested parties may contact LocalWorks, which will manage Liquidity Servicesâ furnished co-working incubator space, in the very desirable location of Arlington Road in Bethesda, MD. This arrangement also allows LocalWorks members access to inexpensive, all-inclusive no-lease workspaces, on an as needed basis. For more information please contact: Barry Greenfield [email protected] 781-222-8221

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the worldâs largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clientsâ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus weâve played an integral role in many of our clientsâ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

Media Contact: Angela Jones (334)-301-7823Â Â  [email protected]
