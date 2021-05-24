Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (âGPMâ) reminds investors of the upcomingÂ June 28, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest, Inc. (âPinterestâ or the âCompanyâ) (: PINS) securities between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, inclusive (the âClass Periodâ).



Pinterest operates a platform that purports to provide inspiration for its usersâ lives. Monthly active users (âMAUsâ) are the number of Pinterest users who interact with Pinterest at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement.

On April 27, 2021, after the market closed, Pinterest announced its first quarter 2021 financial results and reported that global monthly active users grew only 30% year-over-year to 478 million, a decline from the prior quarterâs 37% year-over-year growth. During the conference call held the same day, Pinterestâs Chief Executive Officer stated that â[a]s pandemic lockdowns were eased in some parts of the world during mid-March, we began to see signs of less engagement and user growth on Pinterest.â

On this news, the Companyâs share price fell $11.25, or 14.5%, to close at $66.33 per share on April 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companyâs business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that user growth was already slowing; (2) that, as a result, the Company expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021; and (3) that, as a result, Defendantsâ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

