Vishay Intertechnology Best in Class 30 V N-Channel MOSFET Delivers High Power Density and Efficiency for Isolated and Non-Isolated Topologies

Devices Offer R DS(ON) Down to 0.95 mÎ© and Improved FOM of 29.8Â mÎ©*nC in PowerPAKÂ® 1212â8S Package



MALVERN, Pa., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced a versatile new 30 V n-channel TrenchFETÂ® Gen V power MOSFET that delivers increased power density and efficiency for both isolated and non-isolated topologies. Offered in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm thermally enhanced PowerPAKÂ® 1212-8S package, the Vishay Siliconix SiSS52DN features best in class on-resistance of 0.95 mÎ© at 10 V, a 5 % improvement over the previous-generation product. In addition, the device delivers on-resistance of 1.5 mÎ© at 4.5 V, while its 29.8 mÎ©*nC on-resistance times gate charge at 4.5 V â a critical figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in switching applications â is one of the lowest on the market.

The SiSS52DNâs FOM represents a 29 % improvement over previous-generation devices, which translates into reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy in power conversion applications.

The SiSS52DN is ideal for low side switching for synchronous rectification, synchronous buck converters, DC/DC converters, switch tank topologies, OR-ring FETs, and load switches for power supplies in servers and telecom and RF equipment. By delivering high performance in isolated and non-isolated topologies, the MOSFET simplifies part selection for designers working with both.

The device is 100 % R G - and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SiSS52DN are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.



Vishay manufactures one of the worldâs largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.â¢ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the ( VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .



The DNA of techâ¢ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] introduced a versatile new 30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET that delivers increased power density and efficiency for both isolated and non-isolated topologies. - https://bit.ly/3oBvIo4

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?79977 (SiSS52DN)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719212960900