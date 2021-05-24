Vishay Intertechnology Best in Class 30 V N-Channel MOSFET Delivers High Power Density and Efficiency for Isolated and Non-Isolated Topologies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vishay Intertechnology Best in Class 30 V N-Channel MOSFET Delivers High Power Density and Efficiency for Isolated and Non-Isolated Topologies

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Devices Offer RDS(ON) Down to 0.95 mÎ© and Improved FOM of 29.8Â mÎ©*nC in PowerPAKÂ® 1212â8S Package

MALVERN, Pa., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced a versatile new 30 V n-channel TrenchFETÂ® Gen V power MOSFET that delivers increased power density and efficiency for both isolated and non-isolated topologies. Offered in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm thermally enhanced PowerPAKÂ® 1212-8S package, the Vishay Siliconix SiSS52DN features best in class on-resistance of 0.95 mÎ© at 10 V, a 5 % improvement over the previous-generation product. In addition, the device delivers on-resistance of 1.5 mÎ© at 4.5 V, while its 29.8 mÎ©*nC on-resistance times gate charge at 4.5 V â a critical figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in switching applications â is one of the lowest on the market.

The SiSS52DNâs FOM represents a 29 % improvement over previous-generation devices, which translates into reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy in power conversion applications.

The SiSS52DN is ideal for low side switching for synchronous rectification, synchronous buck converters, DC/DC converters, switch tank topologies, OR-ring FETs, and load switches for power supplies in servers and telecom and RF equipment. By delivering high performance in isolated and non-isolated topologies, the MOSFET simplifies part selection for designers working with both.

The device is 100 % RG- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SiSS52DN are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the worldâs largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.â¢ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of techâ¢ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] introduced a versatile new 30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET that delivers increased power density and efficiency for both isolated and non-isolated topologies. - https://bit.ly/3oBvIo4

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?79977 (SiSS52DN)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719212960900

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
Â or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0MTI4OCM0MTk2ODI2IzIwMTk4MDU=
9230b008-6037-4fab-8611-5aa29aa77473

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment