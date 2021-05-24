Need a Part-Time or Full-Time Job? Domino's® Stores Throughout North Carolina and South Carolina Are Hiring

Logo
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Locally-owned stores to host a hiring day on May 26

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's franchise-owned locations across North Carolina and South Carolina will host a hiring day on Wednesday, May 26. More than 400 participating stores are looking to hire about 4,000 new team members. Open positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and general managers.

"We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce â and Domino's has a ton of great jobs to offer," said Mack Patterson, who owns 72 Domino's stores throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. "We want to continue serving our local communities, but we also want to help those who are looking for work."

Job seekers are encouraged to visit any North Carolina or South Carolina Domino's store to apply in-person. Most locations will host immediate on-site interviews throughout the day.Â 

"Domino's is a great place to work," said Patterson. "Not only are our stores fun to work in, but they provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking for a flexible part-time job as a driver or pizza maker, or want a full-time career, this is the place to be."

Domino's stores throughout North Carolina and South Carolina offer flexible schedules and competitive wages for all positions. General managers will earn a salary with benefits, with select locations offering bonuses.

Those who are interested in applying for a job may also do so at jobs.dominos.com.

About Domino's PizzaÂ®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the first quarterÂ of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarterÂ of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide â via Domino's Carside DeliveryÂ®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order â dominos.comÂ Â 
Company Info â biz.dominos.com
Media Assets â media.dominos.com

favicon.png?sn=DE87835&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/need-a-part-time-or-full-time-job-dominos-stores-throughout-north-carolina-and-south-carolina-are-hiring-301297766.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.

