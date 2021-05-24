M&T Bank Customers Secure Nearly $10 Billion in Paycheck Protection Program Funding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

M&T Bank Customers Secure Nearly $10 Billion in Paycheck Protection Program Funding

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 24, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB), the nation's fifth largest Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in fiscal year 2020, today announced more than 58,000 of its business customers received approval for a total of about $9.8 billion in funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has now closed to most new applicants. M&T has disbursed nearly all of the approved funding to these companies, which employ more than 850,000 people across the bank's eight-state footprint.

In its work with customers to secure PPP loans, M&T reported:

  • Average loan size was $164,410.
    • The average loan size for the most recent round of applications was $117,442.
  • More than 70 percent of the approvals were for loans less than $100,000; 86 percent were for less than $250,000.
  • Approximately 67 percent were loans to businesses with 10 or fewer employees; 93 percent employ fewer than 50 people; and 97 percent were to companies with 100 or fewer people.
  • During the first 24 hours after opening its funding application portal for both the first and second PPP rounds, M&T processed and submitted nearly 30,000 customer applications alone.

"The Paycheck Protection Program provided us with an unprecedented opportunity to help our communities navigate one of the most challenging periods any of us have ever experienced â and we did everything we could to be sure we met the moment," said Richard Gold, M&T Bank President and Chief Operating Officer. "Thanks to the inspired work of our teams who served as economic first-responders, we were able to live out our purpose to make a difference in people's lives. Working quickly and collaboratively, M&T employees helped local businesses secure the PPP funding they needed to keep people employed and make it through these difficult times. Still, there's more work to be done, and we're committed to doing our part to help accelerate our communities' recovery."

Across the regions it serves, a significant number of businesses accessed PPP funding through M&T:

  • Greater Baltimore/Chesapeake â 11,314 companies employing 136,121 people
  • Buffalo/Niagara â 9,237 companies employing 110,992 people
  • Greater Washingtonâ 5,340 companies employing 60,370 people
  • Delaware â 4,191 companies employing 48,329 people
  • Syracuseâ 3,568 companies employing 49,074 people
  • New York City â 3,532 companies employing 130,537 people
  • Rochester â 3,451 companies employing 49,842 people
  • Albany / Hudson Valleyâ 3,447 companies employing 36,960 people
  • Philadelphia â 1,717 companies employing 38,774 people
  • Harrisburg / Altoonaâ 1,542 companies employing 24,068 people
  • New Jersey â 1,288 companies employing 24,340 people

To help customers secure the funds they needed, M&T expanded its SBA loan team from 20 to over 2,000 people after the PPP launched. Building on the bank's expertise as a nationally recognized top 10 SBA lender, these team members worked around the clock to complete the processing necessary to secure PPP loan approval. The bank also brought together talent from across the company, including technology and operations to build its digital application and its processing and funding units. Meanwhile, frontline employees, such as branch staff and business relationship managers, were tasked with communicating to customers and assisting them in preparing the information needed for application submission. M&T today continues to assist customers with the PPP loan forgiveness process.

Karasch & Associates, a West Chester, Pennsylvania-based, woman-owned business that provides accessibility solutions and court reporting services, is among the thousands of businesses that navigated the application and forgiveness processes with M&T's support.

"As a small business primarily focused on helping our clients create a more accessible world for people with disabilities, it was critical that we find a way to make it through these difficult times. The people we serve needed us," said Karasch & Associates Owner Linda Karasch. "M&T Bank understood the uncertainty and challenges we were facing, and they went above and beyond to help us secure the funding we needed. Their responsiveness and guidance were incredibly helpful during the first and second PPP lending rounds and the forgiveness process. Thanks to M&T's support, we're still serving our community and clients today. We're grateful for all they've done to help our business and so many others emerge from the pandemic ready to grow."Â 

In addition to the PPP, M&T has taken a multi-faced approach to help its customers and communities through the pandemic. The company empowered its staff with the tools and authority to help customers with specific needs, including fee relief on deposit or lending solutions, payment deferrals and low-interest personal loans.

M&T also activated its charitable foundation to respond to the pandemic, awarding $35 million in grant funding to more than 2,800 nonprofits in 2020. It remained agile and pivoted quickly to provide funding to emerging needs as they arose, while also supporting longtime nonprofit partners. It directed $3.7 million specifically to regional COVID-19 relief and recovery funds set up across its communities

AboutÂ M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered inÂ Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary,Â M&T Bank, operates banking offices in NewÂ York, Maryland,Â New Jersey,Â Pennsylvania,Â Delaware,Â Connecticut,Â Virginia,Â West VirginiaÂ and theÂ District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided byÂ M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and byÂ M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:
Upstate New York
Julia Berchou
716-842-5385
[email protected]

New Jersey, Connecticut, New York City
David Samberg
201-368-4515
[email protected]

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC:
Scott Graham
410-244-4097
[email protected]

National Media and Trade Publications:
Maya Dillon
(212) 415-0557
[email protected]

Â© 2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.Â  Equal Housing Lender.

M_and_T_Bank_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY87830&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-customers-secure-nearly-10-billion-in-paycheck-protection-program-funding-301297752.html

SOURCE M&T Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY87830&Transmission_Id=202105240945PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY87830&DateId=20210524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment