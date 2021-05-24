Logo
Georgia Power announces $75 million investment in racial equity and social justice efforts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

250 employees to engage in dedicated mentoring initiative

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power today announced the company and the Georgia Power Foundation are committing to invest $15 million annually from 2021-2025, $75 million over the five-year period, to help advance racial equity and social justice efforts in Georgia. The social justice funding supports initiatives focused on education equity, criminal justice and economic empowerment. The company's investment is a part of the commitment by Southern Company, Georgia Power's parent company, and its charitable foundations to invest a combined $200 million over five years in community investments to support these efforts.

georgia_power_logo.jpg

"At Georgia Power, we're standing with our communities as, together, we tackle systemic equity issues across our state," said Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power. "This financial investment and our commitment to mentoring, while just a part of our overall equity efforts, are so incredibly critical because they're one way we can make a real impact in distressed and disadvantaged communities. Through them we can support and partner with organizations that assist with education equity, criminal justice and economic empowerment, as well as build personal relationships with kids now that can help shape Georgia's future leaders."

Georgia Power's $75 million commitment will be distributed through strategic, focused investments in:

  • Education equality â direct community investments, scholarships for underrepresented groups and investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We also will commit to providing 250 employee mentors within the communities we serve.
  • Criminal justice organizations â working to lower criminalization rates, support transition and re-entry into society, create prearrest diversion options and reduce racial profiling.
  • Economic empowerment â Through grants and impact investments, invest in communities to build social and economic opportunity for Black-owned businesses and individuals and to create a just transition as we seek a net-zero carbon future.

Mentoring Initiative

The company will not only be investing financially, but also investing resources and employee volunteerism across the areas of education equity, criminal justice reform and economic empowerment to help make an impact on social justice issues across the state. Georgia Power is working to build a team of 250 employees statewide that are engaged in mentoring annually. This effort is a part of Southern Company's larger commitment of 5,000 mentors. The company believes that by sustaining a relationship between a youth and an adult through continued involvement, support and guidance, academics, career and life journey, youth are more likely to overcome more of life's hardships.

To learn more about Georgia Power's commitment to communities across the state, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Community. To keep up with Georgia Power's active volunteer and giving efforts every day, follow the company on Twitter @GeorgiaPower and #GaPowerfulService and #WeHelpBecauseItsHome.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.comÂ and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

favicon.png?sn=CL87882&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-announces-75-million-investment-in-racial-equity-and-social-justice-efforts-301297756.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

