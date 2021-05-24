Logo
Petix & Botte Co Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Petix & Botte Co (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2021Q1, Petix & Botte Co owns 74 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Petix & Botte Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petix+%26+botte+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Petix & Botte Co
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 96,598 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 92,369 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  3. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 93,099 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 106,599 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,920 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.507900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Reduced: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FDT)

Petix & Botte Co reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 20.79%. The sale prices were between $56.54 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Petix & Botte Co still held 3,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.



