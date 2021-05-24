Petix & Botte Co Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Investment company Petix & Botte Co (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2021Q1, Petix & Botte Co owns 74 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: LMBS, FVD, IUSV, JPST, GSY, FTSM, IUSG, XLE, USMV, VOE, VNQ, BNDX, VO, VEA, VV, SRLN,

LMBS, FVD, IUSV, JPST, GSY, FTSM, IUSG, XLE, USMV, VOE, VNQ, BNDX, VO, VEA, VV, SRLN, Reduced Positions: TIP, BND, IEFA, VUG, CWB, IEMG, VTI, IWM, VCIT, VXF, VIG, QQQ, VYM, IWF, VWO, VB, VEU, VHT, VBR, VOT, FDT, PFF, JNK, BIV, FSKR, MGV, VNQI,

TIP, BND, IEFA, VUG, CWB, IEMG, VTI, IWM, VCIT, VXF, VIG, QQQ, VYM, IWF, VWO, VB, VEU, VHT, VBR, VOT, FDT, PFF, JNK, BIV, FSKR, MGV, VNQI, Sold Out: TSLA, IWB, RPG, T, QCOM, VRP, HYG,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 96,598 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 92,369 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 93,099 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 106,599 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,920 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.507900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Petix & Botte Co reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 20.79%. The sale prices were between $56.54 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Petix & Botte Co still held 3,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

