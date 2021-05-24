BT Investment Management Ltd Buys Progressive Corp, MKS Instruments Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Aptiv PLC

Sydney, C3, based Investment company BT Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, MKS Instruments Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Aramark, Magna International Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Aptiv PLC, CME Group Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, BT Investment Management Ltd owns 526 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 4,980,319 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 6,675,213 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,662,359 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.81% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,944,305 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 2,947,201 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.39%

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $186.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 636,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,151,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56. The stock is now traded at around $237.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 445,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,302,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $137.709100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 322,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Suzano SA. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,631,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 278.41%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,859,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1173.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.173700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 912,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 87.68%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,644,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Aramark by 9699.52%. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,724,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 45023.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 955,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 397.05%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $251.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 478,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

BT Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.

BT Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 99.72%. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.481500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.13%. BT Investment Management Ltd still held 11,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 99.55%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. BT Investment Management Ltd still held 8,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 24.39%. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. BT Investment Management Ltd still held 2,947,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in CME Group Inc by 67.12%. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $217.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. BT Investment Management Ltd still held 301,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 33.01%. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $175.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. BT Investment Management Ltd still held 690,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

