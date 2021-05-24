Logo
Equine Therapy Now Offered at Oxford Treatment Center's Resolutions Outpatient Clinic

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

OXFORD, Miss., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center has announced the addition of equine therapy at the Resolutions Campus, the facilityâs outpatient center and sober housing location. The program will be led by Dr. Katie Holtcamp, an internationally recognized expert with equine-assisted therapies with more than a decade of experience.

For more therapies offered at Oxford Treatment Center, visit https://oxfordtreatment.com/addiction-treatment-ms/our-therapies/.

Patients at Oxfordâs Outpatient Clinic will participate in hands-on and evidence-based programming designed to gain insight into their behaviors, thoughts and feelings of active addiction. Patients will also learn through various simulations how to develop and employ healthy and appropriate strategies that will assist in maintaining their recovery.

Dr. Katie Holtcamp will lead the program. While working towards achieving her Ph.D. in Animal Physiology at Mississippi State University, her research in the efficacy of equine therapy in addiction treatment and dissertation on the concept of emotional safety won her the Mississippi State Graduate Scholarship of Merit and the International Graduate Scholarship of Merit from the Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society of Agriculture. The work of Holtcamp and her colleague is the largest and most organized study of its kind.

âIâm thankful to have the opportunity to expand the reach of equine therapy at Oxford to patients utilizing our outpatient services,â said Holtcamp. âEquine therapy has been proven to be effective in the treatment of addiction and Iâve had patients express that it was a life-changing experience. Iâm looking forward to introducing this method of treatment to the Resolutions campus and aiding more patients in achieving recovery.â

About Oxford Treatment Center
Oxford Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at OxfordTreatment.com.

Contact
Maz Rodriguez
Public Relations Manager
Cell: 615-335-0893
[email protected]

