Dyadic to Present at Upcoming Events

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI) a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming events:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Mark Emalfarb, President and CEO of Dyadic, will provide a corporate overview and update on the Company's progress in advancing its C1-Cell Protein Production Platform for use in reducing the costs of manufacturing proteins for animal and human health applications, mostly notably its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100, toward a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial later this year. Management will be available throughout the day on June 1 for virtual one-on-one meetings.

A live video webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dyadic.com for a limited time.

BIO International Convention Digital Conference June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021

The presentation, A TRANSFORMATIONAL PLATFORM THAT TRANSCENDS THE LIMITS OF LEGACY PROTEIN PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGIES - Dyadic's Thermophilic Filamentous Fungus (C1 platform) Recombinant Production of Glycoprotein Antigen Vaccines, Antibodies & Other Therapeutic Protein Products, will be available on demand and management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings. https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. As the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping W. Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Dyadic International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648534/Dyadic-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Events



