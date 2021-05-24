Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFPÂ®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., ( PWOD, Financial) has announced that the Companyâs Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.



The dividend is payable June 22, 2021 to shareholders of record June 8, 2021.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

