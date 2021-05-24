MediXall Group Provides Resources During National Mental Health Awareness Month

Subsidiary Health Karma publishes content to educate and support individuals seeking first time behavioral health assistance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / In continuation of its support of Mental Health Awareness Month, MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) announced today that its subsidiary, Health Karma, had published educational content to help those individuals seeking first time behavioral health assistance.

The content, published on Health Karma's blog, For the Health of It, provides valuable information for anyone starting therapy for the first time. According to the post, therapy can be a resource for anyone to find more meaning, balance, and emotional coping mechanisms in their daily lives. The reader is provided with 8 essential tips on what to expect as they prepare for their first time therapy visit and how to get the most out of continued sessions.

Mental illnesses are quite common in the United States. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (51.5 million in 2019). A KFF Health Tracking Poll from July 2020 also identified that many adults are reporting specific negative impacts on their mental health and well-being, such as difficulty sleeping (36%) or eating (32%), increases in alcohol consumption or substance use (12%), and worsening chronic conditions (12%), due to worry and stress over the coronavirus. According to a new survey by OnePoll, more than one in every six Americans entered therapy for the first time in 2020. The survey revealed that these new patients joined the 31 percent of Americans who either continued or returned to therapy during the last year.

"Our mission as a Company has always been to make the healthcare journey easier for the consumer. People continue to struggle with sickness, loss and financial hardships due to the COVID-19 crisis. They are looking for help to cope with depression and anxiety. Through Health Karma and other initiatives, we are committed to being part of the solution by providing resources and essential services," stated Neil Swartz, CEO of MediXall Group, Inc.

For a full copy of the post, please visit https://blog.healthkarma.org/8-tips-for-anyone-starting-therapy-for-the-first-time

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MediXall Group Contact:

Mr. Frank Dickerson

Tel: (954) 908-3481

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MediXallGroup

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648711/MediXall-Group-Provides-Resources-During-National-Mental-Health-Awareness-Month



