Wuhan General Group Appoints Robert "Black Tiger" Simbowe as Director of Health and Fitness

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

The company is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Simbowe as Director of Health and Fitness.

Robert is a professional MMA fighter with the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC), the largest MMA promotion company on the African continent that features professional fighters from around the world. He is commonly known as the "Black Tiger" in the MMA world for his patience and pounce and strike style. Robert will be a full-time ambassador for the company's products.

Robert Simbowe said, "The science behind the medicinal properties of CBD, cannabis and psychedelics has been something I have developed a keen interest towards. MMA fighting is one of the toughest sports in the world. The fighting and training results in frequent soreness, inflammation, sleep disorders, concussions and a lot more that we must regularly recover from to stay healthy. CBD has been a far superior substitute to opioids and other substances as it is not addictive. It also helps improve the quality of our sleep - one of the most important things for mental and physical recovery. MMA fighter or not, everyone can benefit from CBD's anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic and sleep-aiding properties. The work done by M2Bio Sciences (WGG) is extremely relevant and has so much potential to drastically improve everyone's well-being. My experience with the company's CBD balms, capsules, oils and beverages has been amazing. I am very excited to do my part in raising global awareness for the company and passionately take its health and fitness mission forward."

"Robert's experience in MMA has led him to gain immense knowledge about health and fitness over the years. His dedication to this space is so inspiring, we are thrilled to have him join the team" said Wuhan General Group CEO, Jeff Robinson.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRxâ¢, Medspressoâ¢, Livianaâ¢ and Handcrafted Delightsâ¢ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

