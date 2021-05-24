Rapid Nutrition Continues to Expand Flagship Wellness Brand with Support of Superstar Chef Jason Roberts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Expanding its current outreach in the United States and across the globe, Rapid Nutrition (OTCQB:RPNRF) is partnering with internationally acclaimed Chef Jason Roberts to showcase its flagship SystemLS brand through an innovative new series of creative, healthy recipe videos designed for busy families.

Rapid Nutrition continues to see market demand for health and wellness supplements during the pandemic. In particular, its organic and natural SystemLS brand, developed by former police officer Leisa St Ledger, is designed to help people lose weight, focus on wellness and maintain a healthy lifestyle even if they are less active right now.

Chef Roberts launched his culinary career in Sydney and was introduced to U.S. fans on ABC's "Good Morning America" nearly two decades ago. A former cast member of "The Chew," Roberts also earned "Best Host" and "Best Health & Lifestyle Program" from the American Accolades Awards for his food talk show "Jason Roberts' Taste" on the Pax Television Network. Roberts is the author of three cookbooks that focus on nutritious recipes and creator of Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry, an annual fundraiser with Share Our Strength designed to fight hunger. He splits his time between New York City and Sydney and believes that "a family that cooks together stays together."

"As we continue to grow our U.S. market share, Rapid Nutrition is meeting the need for health, wellness and immunity products and expanding our presence and outreach as a natural and organic lifestyle brand in the United States," said Executive Director and CEO Simon St. Ledger. "Chef Jason Roberts, who has an amazing focus on healthy recipes that are easy to make and even easier to enjoy, was the ideal partner for sharing real food, real science and real results with SystemLS."

The SystemLS product range includes a variety of high-protein shakes, organic superfoods, vegan powders, natural metabolism boosters and high-fiber bars, all backed with evidenced-based health benefits. Chef Roberts' recipes include healthy Chocolate Espresso Brownie Bars, Green Pancakes, Bliss Protein Balls, Passionfruit and Vanilla Cheesecake, smoothies and much more.

As Rapid Nutrition continues to expand markets, operations and distribution for its award-winning wellness brands, the company has engaged an experienced team that continues to present to major retailers across the United States with the aim of supporting healthy eating and living.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Disclosure Requirement

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).

SOURCE: Rapid Nutrition Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648706/Rapid-Nutrition-Continues-to-Expand-Flagship-Wellness-Brand-with-Support-of-Superstar-Chef-Jason-Roberts



