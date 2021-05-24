Logo
iHeartMedia Announces Lineup For The Virtual 2021 "iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango" Hosted By Ryan Seacrest On June 30

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Event Will Feature All-New Music Performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Plus Previous Iconic Wango Tango Performances from Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and More

Wango Tango To Stream Exclusively on LiveXLive and Broadcast Across More Than 95 iHeartRadio Stations Nationwide

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iHeartMedia and KIIS FM will kick off the Summer celebrating the history of Pop music's legendary Summer festival, "iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango," hosted by Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p ET.Â  The virtual event will feature all-new performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, plus previous iconic Wango Tango performances from Ariana Grande, Ava Max,Â Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Jonas Brothers,Â Lady Gaga,Â Machine Gun Kelly,Â Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes,Â Taylor SwiftÂ and more.Â  In addition, the event will also feature exclusive interviews with Ava Max, Jason Derulo and Maroon 5.

Loton_Corp_LiveXLive_Logo.jpg

LiveXLiveÂ Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive") will exclusively stream the 90-minute celebration for fans nationwide on livexlive.com and iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the celebration throughout the country on more than 95 stations in 95 markets on June 30 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p ET.

"For 2021, we're taking a look back at what we call 'The KIIStory' of Wango Tango, and are reminded and humbled by the influence this original festival has had on listeners and artists alike," said John Ivey, President of CHR Programming Strategy for iHeartMedia and Program Director of KIIS FM.Â  "When you look back, Wango Tango's significance in pop culture & the music industry is pretty profound. Many artists have launched their careers or new projects as part of this show and we're excited to relive a few of those memorable performances, hear some artists share their personal Wango memories and see all-new performances by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. It will definitely be a special event." Â 

"Wango Tango is synonymous with all things representing the fun of summer, most importantly - the music that becomes the soundtrack of the season. We are beyond excited to be a part of this annual pop-culture celebration, bringing artists and fans together virtually, to share in some of the best musical moments," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive Media.

Since 2003, the legendary KIIS FM Wango Tango has remained one of the most-anticipated Summer events in Southern California.Â  The event has flourished into iHeartRadio's national kick-off to summer music celebration and is part of iHeartRadio's roster of incredibly successful, nationally-recognized concert events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

iHeartRadio Wango Tango is an iHeartMedia production. Executive producers for iHeartRadio Wango Tango are Tom Poleman, John Sykes, Bart Peters and John Ivey for iHeartMedia and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.

Proud national partners for this year's event include Ally Financial and Cutwater Spirits, with more to be announced.Â The event will also be sponsored locally by Chevrolet, with more to be announced.

For news and information about the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango visit iHeartRadio.com/WangoTango or follow #WangoTango on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.
iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. VisitÂ iHeartMedia.comÂ for more company information.

About LiveXLive Media Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne, generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @livexlive.

For iHeartMedia
Angel Aristone | [email protected]
Danielle Vitucci | [email protected]

For LiveXLive
Aileen Budow | [email protected]
Lynda Dorf | [email protected]
Brittany Bowen | [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA87764&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iheartmedia-announces-lineup-for-the-virtual-2021-iheartradio-kiis-fm-wango-tango-hosted-by-ryan-seacrest-on-june-30-301297755.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA87764&Transmission_Id=202105241100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA87764&DateId=20210524
