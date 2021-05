Fox Corporation Chief Operating Officer John Nallen to Participate at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will participate in a keynote session at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26 at approximately 12:40pm (Eastern), 9:40am (Pacific).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.Â

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

