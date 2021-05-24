Choice Hotels Announces 2021 'Best of Choice' Award Winners

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Choice Hotels International, Inc.Â (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, today announced the hotels named as "Best of Choice" award winners. One hotel was selected from each Choice brand in the domestic (and international portfolio where available) for their commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence. The properties rank among the top in Choice Hotels' system for achieving high performance scores and exceptional guest ratings.

"During a year unlike any other in our industry, I am especially proud of the collective response, dedication and resilience of our franchise owners and their hotel staff for everything they've done for our guests and the communities they've impacted," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "I want to sincerely thank and congratulate this year's Best of Choice winners for truly going above and beyond to live up to our brand promise of making guests feel welcome, wanted and respected â every time, despite facing challenging circumstances."

Below is the full list of the 2021 U.S. and international Choice Hotels "Best of Choice" award winners:

The Golden Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection Â ( Golden, Colorado ) Â â Situated at 800 11 th Street in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, this boutique hotel is just steps from the shops, restaurants and galleries that give downtown Golden its charm, in addition to parks and Coors Brewery tours. When guests are ready to explore outside the neighborhood, the hotel is just a short drive to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Lookout Mountain and the Colorado Railroad Museum. With exceptional guest ratings, The Golden Hotel offers upscale amenities, a distinctly local flavor and an award-winning restaurant, Bridgewater Grill , that showcases ingredients from regional producers for a truly authentic Colorado experience.

Terminus Apartment Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection  (Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia )  â One of the highest rated properties on Tripadvisor for Newcastle, this unique waterfront hotel offers a comfortable and convenient place to explore the fast-growing coastal city of Newcastle. Comprising of individually designed and decorated rooms, guests are moments from everything Newcastle has to offer, including the Hunter River foreshore, Nobby's Lighthouse and popular Newcastle Beach.

Cambria Hotel Downtown Asheville  ( Asheville, North Carolina )  â Located at 15 Page Avenue, the hotel is in the heart of the city, just minutes from award-winning restaurants, craft breweries, art galleries music venues and the iconic Biltmore Estate. The property is also close to the Mission Health and GE Aviation corporations. Guests can enjoy various upscale amenities, like sweeping rooftop views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, spa-inspired bathrooms and a state-of-the-art fitness center, in addition to the brand's hallmark craft beer program.

Clarion Hotel Goiânia  (Setor Marista, Goiânia, Brazil )  â Delivering one of the most modern and exclusive hospitality experiences in Brazil , the property is located in one of the most notable and busiest neighborhoods with access to shopping centers, restaurants, parks and zoos, all within a three-mile radius. All 148 rooms are equipped with modern decorations, a professional hairdryer, iron and ironing board, Smart TV, and Wi-Fi. The hotel has six royal suites, which include a bedroom, living room, whirlpool jacuzzi and personal services.

Clarion Inn Conference Center  ( Gonzales, Louisiana )  â This full-service hotel is situated at 1500 W Highway 30. Travelers can host their next special gathering at the hotel's 10,000 square feet of meeting space and the property is also near the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The hotel is also just 30 miles from Baton Rouge and 45 miles from New Orleans . While at the property, guests can enjoy a meal or cocktail at the onsite restaurant and bar, swim in the seasonal outdoor pool, and enjoy a workout in the fitness center.

Clarion Pointe Sulphur Springs  ( Sulphur Springs, Texas )  â Located at 411 East Industrial Drive, the hotel is near Interstate 30 and well-known local attractions, including the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial, Coleman Park , Main Street Theatre, and the Hopkins County Museum and Heritage Park. Building on the Clarion brand promise of creating social environments while transforming the hotel with a more modern guest experience, Clarion Pointe allows guests to optimize their stay with "focal pointes," including: contemporary design touches, thoughtful food and beverage selections, technology with on-demand connectivity and dedicated workout space.

Comfort Hotel Clermont Saint-Jacques  ( Clermont-Ferrand, France )  â Located just 10 minutes from downtown Clermont-Ferrand , the hotel provides the ideal base for a city escape or business travel. Easily accessible from the Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne Airport and the train station, the hotel is also immediately adjacent to bus and tram stops. The property boasts 91 comfortable, chic rooms and five spacious suites, perfect for shorter or medium-length stays.

Comfort Inn White House  ( White House, Tennessee )  â Centrally located between Bowling Green and Nashville at 140 Maiden Lane, the hotel is nearby to the National Corvette Museum, Beech Bend Raceway, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the County Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The hotel offers cozy accommodations and friendly service whether traveling for business or leisure, including a fitness center, indoor heated pool, and meeting and event space.

Comfort Inn & Suites Schenectady â Scotia  ( Schenectady, New York )  â Situated at 168 Sacandaga Road, the hotel is within five miles from the Schenectady County Airport and nearby to the VIA Aquarium, Bow Tie Cinemas Movieland 6, Glenville Sportplex and Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady. Whether traveling for business or leisure, the property is designed to ensure guests are refreshed and ready to take on the day with guestrooms that provide a warm and relaxing experience, free hot breakfast, fitness and business centers, as well as indoor heated pool.

Comfort Suites Manheim â Lancaster  ( Manheim, Pennsylvania )  â Located at 543 Champ Blvd., this property combines the beauty of a rural setting with a modern hotel that is equipped to meet guests' business and leisure travel needs. Centrally located between Hersheypark and Lancaster's Amish Country, the all-suites property is just a short drive from the Lancaster Airport. Convenient to a number of kid-friendly destinations, golf courses and attractions that come from staying near farmland, guests can experience a wide range of activities during their stay.

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Houston Willowbrook  (Houston)  â Located near the University of Houston , Vintage Park and Sam Houston Race Park at 19029 Tomball Parkway, this hotel goes above and beyond to provide affordable and reliable accommodations for business travelers and vacationing families alike. Guests can enjoy amenities including onsite business and fitness centers.

MainStay Suites Hackberry Sportsman's Lodge  ( Hackberry, Louisiana )  â Situated at 700 Main Street, guests can enjoy apartment-style living with all the comforts of home, including a free continental breakfast, business center, meeting rooms, modern fitness center and guestrooms with fully-equipped kitchens, flat-screen TVs, microwaves and refrigerators. Close to Hackberry Recreation Center, the hotel is near numerous natural outdoor attractions, such as Black Lake, Calcasieu Lake, Mud Lake and Creole Nature Trail.

Quality Inn  ( Alliance, Nebraska )  â Located at 1420 W 3 rd Street off Highway 385 and Highway 2, the hotel provides easy access to local destinations, including the West Side Event Center, Alliance Knight Museum, Nebraska Veterans Cemetery, Sallows Military Museum, Carhenge and Skyview Golf Course. The property is also just a short 15-minute drive from Alliance Municipal Airport.

Quality Inn Mazatlán  (Mazatlán, Mexico )  â Located in the main entrance of the Golden area of Mazatlán, the hotel is ideally situated among excellent restaurants, shops and is one block from the famous Malecon of Mazatlán. Guests traveling on business or leisure will be welcomed with a business center, meeting rooms, two swimming pools, and a sports bar. All rooms are non-smoking and include coffee makers, TVs and hair dryers.

Rodeway Inn  ( Ainsworth, Nebraska )  â Situated off U.S. Highway 20 in the Nebraska Sandhills, this hotel offers affordable, pet-friendly accommodations with convenient access to outdoor adventures such as hunting, fishing, golfing and boating. Amenities include an indoor heated pool, onsite guest laundry facility, business center and free airport shuttle.

Sleep Inn & Suites Oregon â Madison  ( Oregon , Wisconsin )  â Conveniently located near Highway 14, the hotel offers easy access to the state's capital city, where guests can explore the University of Wisconsin-Madison , walk along the popular State Street, or enjoy beautiful Lake Mendota. The hotel is also close by to some of the top area sights and attractions, including Foxboro Golf Club, the Legend at Bergamont, Stoughton Wellness Center and Athletic Center, Madison International Speedway and Oregon Ice Arena. When guests stay at the property, they can expect the thoughtful comforts of home that help them feel well rested and relaxed, including guestrooms that feature mini fridges, microwaves and coffee makers, as well as amenities such as a fitness center, free hot breakfast, business center, and an indoor heated pool.

Suburban Extended Stay Hotel  ( Donaldsonville, Louisiana )  â Conveniently located on Highway 70 in the Donaldsonville Historic District, this hotel provides comfortable and affordable accommodations for longer-term stays. Guests enjoy apartment-style guest rooms featuring kitchenettes with microwaves, refrigerators, two-burner cooktops, cookware and dishes, in addition to an onsite fitness center and shaded gazebo.

Â â Conveniently located on Highway 70 in the Donaldsonville Historic District, this hotel provides comfortable and affordable accommodations for longer-term stays. Guests enjoy apartment-style guest rooms featuring kitchenettes with microwaves, refrigerators, two-burner cooktops, cookware and dishes, in addition to an onsite fitness center and shaded gazebo. WoodSpring Suites Las ColinasÂ ( Irving, Texas )Â â This extended stay hotel, which is located at 380 West Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, offers guests a welcoming and reliable experience for their long-term stays. Purpose built for the unique needs of extended stay travelers, the hotel features multiple suite layouts equipped with an in-room kitchen, refrigerator, microwave and cooktop, expanded lobby, fitness center, and guest laundry room. The property is nearby to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, Medical City Las Colinas, Irving Convention Center, and the Irving Arts Center.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

For more information, or to make your reservation at any of these award-winning hotels, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the ChoiceÂ® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice PrivilegesÂ® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

