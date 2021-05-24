Logo
SiriusXM Presents "Dance Again Festival"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Exclusive at-home DJ sets from Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, deadmau5, Diplo, Kygo, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, MK, Nora En Pure, Steve Aoki, TiÃ«sto and more

Virtual festival, featuring over 100 performances, to broadcast across four SiriusXM dance channels throughout Memorial Day weekend

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â SiriusXM today announced the broadcast of SiriusXM's first-ever Dance Again Festival, a 3-day virtual festival starting on Friday, May 28 and airing across 4 SiriusXM dance channels including SiriusXM's BPM, Chill, Diplo's Revolution and Utopia.Â 

SiriusXM_Presents_Dance_Again_Festival.jpg

Dance Again Virtual FestivalÂ will feature exclusive, new live DJ sets from over 100 of the biggest artists in Dance music including three different sets from Diplo, two sets from Armin van Buuren including a chill set, as well as two sets from Above & Beyond, Marshmello playing new music from his upcoming album and much more. Other DJs performing throughout the weekend long, multi-channel broadcast include Afrojack, Alesso, David Guetta, deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Kaskade, Kygo, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, MK, Nora En Pure, RÃFÃS DU SOL,Â Steve Aoki, TiÃ«sto and more.

Listeners can experience SiriusXM's Dance Again Virtual Festival starting on Friday, May 28 at 6:00 pm ET through Sunday, May 30, on SiriusXM radios (channels 51, 52, 53 and 341) and on the SiriusXM app. Select sets will also replay on Monday, May 31.

The three-day broadcast will also feature new DJ sets from dance legends with classic sets including Cascada, Darude, Ian Van Dahl, Paul Oakenfold as well as house music icons Marshall Jefferson and Louie Vega.

From May 26 through June 8, non-subscribers can get SiriusXM's BPM, Chill, Diplo's Revolution and Utopia channels as part of the SiriusXM Listen Free Event. During this event, SiriusXM will feature a sampling of over 100 SiriusXM channels including ad-free music of every kind, plus sports, talk, news and entertainment available to non-subscribers on inactive SiriusXM radios in their car and on the SiriusXM app, with no credit card required.Â  The Utopia channel will be available to these listeners only on the SiriusXM app. Go to siriusxm.com/listenfreeeventÂ to learn more.

SiriusXM Dance Again Virtual Festival Full Line-Up:

On SiriusXM's BPMÂ 

On SiriusXM's ChillÂ 

On SiriusXM's Diplo's RevolutionÂ 

On SiriusXM's Utopia

Above & Beyond

53 Thieves

4B

BTÂ 

Afrojack

Above & Beyond

A-Trak

CascadaÂ 

Alesso

Amtrac

Boys Noize

Cosmic GateÂ 

Aluna

Anden

CIDÂ 

DarudeÂ 

Anabel Englund

Armin van Buuren

Deorro

Dave AudÃ©

Armin van Buuren

ATTLAS

Dillon Francis

Dirty Vegas

Benny Benassi

Autograf

Diplo

DJ SammyÂ 

BONNIE X CLYDE

Chris Malinchak

DJ Diesel

Ian van Dahl

Dabin

CloZee

DJ Sliink

JES

David Guetta

Coco & Breezy

Dombresky

Louie Vega

deadmau5

Diplo

Duke Dumont

Marshall Jefferson

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

DRAMA

Eli Brown b2b Siege

Paul OakenfoldÂ 

Diplo

Eli & Fur

fred again..


Dom Dolla

ford.

Jax JonesÂ 


Duke & Jones

Gilligan Moss

Joel CorryÂ 


Galantis

Kaskade

John Summit


Gryffin

Lane 8

KryptogramÂ 


Hook N Sling

Lastlings

LP GiobbiÂ 


Icona Pop

Le Youth

Major Lazer


Imanbek

Lee Burridge

MalaaÂ 


Krewella

LÃ¶Kii

MEDUZA


Kygo

Luke Alessi

MKÂ 


Marshmello

Luttrell

Noizu


Martin Garrix

Massane

NÃ¸ll


NERVO

Nora En Pure

Paul Woolford


Nicky Romero

Paraleven

RegardÂ 


Nitti Gritti

Rezident

RitonÂ 


Oliver Heldens

RÃFÃS DU SOL

Shane CoddÂ 


San Holo

Sam FeldtÂ 

Sofi Tukker


Sikdope

shallou

TchamiÂ 


Slushii

Sultan + Shepard

Valentino KhanÂ 


Steve Aoki

Trent Cantrelle



Surf Mesa

TSHAÂ 



TiÃ«sto

Tycho




YottoÂ 



About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's properties, which include Pandora and leading podcast company Stitcher, reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio â music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization.Â SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to:Â www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:Â  the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting our business;Â we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Angela Burke
[email protected]

Carolina Dubon
[email protected]

sirius_xm_radio_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY87913&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-presents-dance-again-festival-301297788.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY87913&Transmission_Id=202105241115PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY87913&DateId=20210524
