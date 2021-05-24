SiriusXM Presents "Dance Again Festival"

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â SiriusXM today announced the broadcast of SiriusXM's first-ever Dance Again Festival, a 3-day virtual festival starting on Friday, May 28 and airing across 4 SiriusXM dance channels including SiriusXM's BPM, Chill, Diplo's Revolution and Utopia.Â

Dance Again Virtual FestivalÂ will feature exclusive, new live DJ sets from over 100 of the biggest artists in Dance music including three different sets from Diplo, two sets from Armin van Buuren including a chill set, as well as two sets from Above & Beyond, Marshmello playing new music from his upcoming album and much more. Other DJs performing throughout the weekend long, multi-channel broadcast include Afrojack, Alesso, David Guetta, deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Kaskade, Kygo, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, MK, Nora En Pure, RÃFÃS DU SOL,Â Steve Aoki, TiÃ«sto and more.

Listeners can experience SiriusXM's Dance Again Virtual Festival starting on Friday, May 28 at 6:00 pm ET through Sunday, May 30, on SiriusXM radios (channels 51, 52, 53 and 341) and on the SiriusXM app. Select sets will also replay on Monday, May 31.

The three-day broadcast will also feature new DJ sets from dance legends with classic sets including Cascada, Darude, Ian Van Dahl, Paul Oakenfold as well as house music icons Marshall Jefferson and Louie Vega.

From May 26 through June 8, non-subscribers can get SiriusXM's BPM, Chill, Diplo's Revolution and Utopia channels as part of the SiriusXM Listen Free Event. During this event, SiriusXM will feature a sampling of over 100 SiriusXM channels including ad-free music of every kind, plus sports, talk, news and entertainment available to non-subscribers on inactive SiriusXM radios in their car and on the SiriusXM app, with no credit card required.Â The Utopia channel will be available to these listeners only on the SiriusXM app. Go to siriusxm.com/listenfreeeventÂ to learn more.

SiriusXM Dance Again Virtual Festival Full Line-Up:

On SiriusXM's BPMÂ On SiriusXM's ChillÂ On SiriusXM's Diplo's RevolutionÂ On SiriusXM's Utopia Above & Beyond 53 Thieves 4B BTÂ Afrojack Above & Beyond A-Trak CascadaÂ Alesso Amtrac Boys Noize Cosmic GateÂ Aluna Anden CIDÂ DarudeÂ Anabel Englund Armin van Buuren Deorro Dave AudÃ© Armin van Buuren ATTLAS Dillon Francis Dirty Vegas Benny Benassi Autograf Diplo DJ SammyÂ BONNIE X CLYDE Chris Malinchak DJ Diesel Ian van Dahl Dabin CloZee DJ Sliink JES David Guetta Coco & Breezy Dombresky Louie Vega deadmau5 Diplo Duke Dumont Marshall Jefferson Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike DRAMA Eli Brown b2b Siege Paul OakenfoldÂ Diplo Eli & Fur fred again..

Dom Dolla ford. Jax JonesÂ

Duke & Jones Gilligan Moss Joel CorryÂ

Galantis Kaskade John Summit

Gryffin Lane 8 KryptogramÂ

Hook N Sling Lastlings LP GiobbiÂ

Icona Pop Le Youth Major Lazer

Imanbek Lee Burridge MalaaÂ

Krewella LÃ¶Kii MEDUZA

Kygo Luke Alessi MKÂ

Marshmello Luttrell Noizu

Martin Garrix Massane NÃ¸ll

NERVO Nora En Pure Paul Woolford

Nicky Romero Paraleven RegardÂ

Nitti Gritti Rezident RitonÂ

Oliver Heldens RÃFÃS DU SOL Shane CoddÂ

San Holo Sam FeldtÂ Sofi Tukker

Sikdope shallou TchamiÂ

Slushii Sultan + Shepard Valentino KhanÂ

Steve Aoki Trent Cantrelle



Surf Mesa TSHAÂ



TiÃ«sto Tycho





YottoÂ





About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's properties, which include Pandora and leading podcast company Stitcher, reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio â music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization.Â SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to:Â www.siriusxm.com.

