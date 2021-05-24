Logo
Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Maranello (Italy), May 24, 2021 â Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) (âFerrariâ or the âCompanyâ) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (âFourth Trancheâ), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

Â 

Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased

Â 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(â¬)

Â 

Consideration excluding fees
(â¬)

17/05/2021MTA3,902163.6792638,676.24
19/05/2021MTA14,874164.82372,451,587.71


Total

Â 

-		18,776164.58593,090,263.95

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 21, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
â¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Euro 54,668,358.03 for No. 319,908 common shares purchased on the MTA.
â¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  USD 5,352,663.30 (Euro 4,453,498.17*) for No. 26,285 common shares purchased on the

As of May 21, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,258,704 common shares equal to 3.60% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Companyâs equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 21, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,073,378 own common shares on MTA and for a total consideration of Euro 562,544,089.36.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrariâs corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

