Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), May 24, 2021 â Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) (âFerrariâ or the âCompanyâ) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (âFourth Trancheâ), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





17/05/2021 MTA 3,902 163.6792 638,676.24 19/05/2021 MTA 14,874 164.8237 2,451,587.71



Total



Â



- 18,776 164.5859 3,090,263.95

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 21, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

â¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Euro 54,668,358.03 for No. 319,908 common shares purchased on the MTA.

â¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â USD 5,352,663.30 (Euro 4,453,498.17*) for No. 26,285 common shares purchased on the

As of May 21, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,258,704 common shares equal to 3.60% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Companyâs equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 21, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,073,378 own common shares on MTA and for a total consideration of Euro 562,544,089.36.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrariâs corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

