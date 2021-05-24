Unique Discoveries Take Centerstage as Sprouts Farmers Market Kicks off Summer

PHOENIX, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market is bringing fresh ingredients and unique flavors to backyard barbeques and outdoor picnics this summer season. From top-quality, tender steaks to sought-after summertime produce, Sprouts offers everything you love about the farmers market indoors through a treasure hunt of fresh discoveries and goodness. Sprouts stores will be open for regular hours on Memorial Day, May 31, from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.



âThis summer, as consumers become more comfortable making more frequent outings and socializing, we expect shoppers will spend more time looking for items that best fit their lifestyle and needs," said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "Whether itâs sharing tips on how to pick the freshest produce, or details on the latest healthy and unique items you can't find anywhere else, our stores and team members are committed to making our shopper's grocery trip their best one yet."

Grilling Your Way with Quality Steaks and Plant-Based Proteins

According to the National Cattlemenâs Beef Association, consumers are grilling at least twice weekly with 64% stating they plan to grill on Memorial Day and 69% plan to grill on the Fourth of July, up 13% and 12% respectively from 2020.

In time for Memorial Day, Sprouts is introducing 100% grass-fed Angus steaks that are pasture-raised in the U.S., without added hormones or antibiotics, ever. Sprouts partnered with Grass Run FarmsÂ® and their network of trusted family ranchers to offer the exclusive selection of steaks to its health and attribute-focused shoppers. Their detailed processes from nutrient-rich diets to promoting pleasant environments on green pastures with room to roam ensures an exceptional taste and eating experience every time.

Innovative plant-based meat alternatives are also in high demand and abundant at Sprouts. Those looking to grill a tasty alternative can choose among leading brands offering plant-based patties, grounds, sausages, and even tenders textured like the real thing. Add on better-for-you condiments with attributes like Paleo, keto-friendly, organic, no-sugar, and more for a summer meal that will taste and feel good.

âTodayâs shoppers are looking for quality foods that offer a better taste while being healthy for them and the environment,â said Matthew Pratta, culinary director of Sprouts. âAt the same time, families are experimenting with new flavors and exploring grilling techniques beyond the classic charcoal grill. Angus steaks are more marbled than conventional offerings, resulting in a juicier and more tender taste, while plant-based meat alternatives can provide a similar texture, flavor, and cooking experience.â



Seasonal Summertime Produce

Known for a specially curated selection of fresh, local, and organic produce, Sprouts is gearing up for a summer full of sweet and juicy fruits harvested at the peak of freshness. Sproutsâ summer selection includes:

Organic Bing and Rainier cherries in May ahead of Memorial Day

Lemon Drops, Hami, and Golden Honeydew melons in June

Cotton Candy, Moondrop, and Candy Heart grapes in July

Yellow Donut peaches, Plumsicles, Donut Nectarines, and Raspberry Apricots for a limited time July through September

âWeâve been working closely with our farm partners across the country all year to deliver the freshest produce available this summer,â said Chief Fresh Officer Scott Neal. âSo far, this yearâs growing conditions have been ideal, providing the impeccable quality and flavor our shoppers are looking for. In addition, we recently opened new produce distribution centers in Colorado and Florida this year which will provide a larger range of affordable organics and locally grown items to the regions.â



Snacks, Sides, Sips, and Sweets

The following summer-inspired exclusives will provide a one-of-a-kind picnic spread:

Sprouts Kettle Chips, available in new flavors like Burger Toppings and Aloha BBQ

New Bulk Department finds like Sprouts Sâmores Chocolate Bites and PiÃ±a Colada or Jamaican Jerk Almonds

Refreshing Sprouts Italian Sodas and Sparkling Lemonade packaged in beautiful glass bottles

Sproutsâ award-winning Vegan Apple Pie made with real fruit and spices that are always free from artificial preservatives.

