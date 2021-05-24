Anker Launches Nano II Charger series powered by Gan II Technology

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announced the Nano II series of chargers, the first in the world to take advantage of Gallium Nitride (GaN) II technology. The new Nano II lineup includes 65, 45 and 30 watt chargersÂ - smaller and faster charging options for consumers.

"GaN II is the next big step towards a hassle-free charging experience," said Steven Yang, CEO, Anker.Â "With the new generation of GaN II technology, the Anker Nano II charger series is not only smaller and more portable, but also makes a leap forward in compatibility and charging safety."

Nano II Charger Series

Anker's new 65, 45 and 30 watt Nano II chargers are the first in the world to take advantage of GaN II technology. The entire lineup comes with a single USB-C port powered by the latest version of Anker's own Power IQ 3.0 technology, that charges the iPhone up to 3 times faster than the 5W stock charger, and is compatible with Samsung Super Fast Charging.

The 65W Nano II charger is the same size as the 30W Atom PD 1 but more than twice as powerful. It can charge most smartphones, tablets, or any USB-C Laptops. It's great for those needing to charge an entire arsenal of electronics during a business trip.

For those looking to travel light, the 30W charger is as small as a 5W stock charger, but can handle a Nintendo Switch or even the latest Macbook Air.

The 45W charger is slightly larger than the 30W. TheÂ extra 15 watts are enough to keep chromebooks and other mid-sized notebooks charged.

Additionally, both the 45W and 65W options feature foldable plugs for maximum compatibility.

GaN II Technology

GaN technology is the breakthrough that allows Anker to make powerful fast chargers in a smaller form factor. As opposed to silicon, which is typically used in most chargers, GaN provides a more efficient way to disperse heat, allowing chargers to safely operate at faster speeds.

Anker's GaN II compact architecture was developed using the new InnoSwitch 4 from Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI ). Anker worked with Power Integrations as their exclusive launch partner for the InnoSwitch4-CZ IC. The InnoSwitch 4 is a high frequency, zero voltage switching flyback switcher that incorporates a robust 750 V primary switch using Power Integrations' PowiGaN technology and a novel high-frequency active clamp flyback controller to deliver the charging performance and small form factor which the Nano II series offers.

"We are delighted that the InnoSwitch 4 is being used in Anker's Nano II chargers," said Balu Balakrishnan, CEO, Power Integrations. "The integration of our InnoSwitch 4 chipset improves the efficiency of the Nano II and permits a highly compact and attractive form factor."

GaN II is a breakthrough for charging because it transmits energy more efficiently and operates at twice the frequency of the first generation of GaN. Combined with Anker's patented stacking technology, GaN II is why the Nano II series can safely charge devices at speeds of up to 65 watts, while maintaining a form factor no larger than a standard iPhone charging brick.

While it is technically possible to create a charger faster than 30 watts in a smaller form factor without GaN II, Anker decided to wait for GaN II to ensure the Nano II series was not forced toÂ either throttle its charging speeds and risk overheating.

Product Specifications

30W Input: 100-240V~ 1A 50-60Hz Output: 5.0V==3.0A / 9.0V==3.0A / Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15.0V==2.0A / 20.0V==1.5A PPS:Â Â Â 30W Max Size: 31.54 mm x 30.39 mm x 37.85 mm 45W Input: 100-240V~ 1.87A 50-60Hz Output: 5.0V==3.0A / 9.0V==3.0A / Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15.0V==3.0A / 20.0V==2.25A PPS:Â Â Â 45WÂ Max Size: 37.72 mm x 35 mm x 41 mm 65W Input: 100-240V~ 2.1A 50-60Hz Output: 5.0V==3.0A / 9.0V==3.0A / Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15.0V==3.0A / 20.0V==3.25A PPS:Â Â Â 65W Max Size: 41.72 mm x 36 mm x 44 mm

Price and Availability

All three models of Anker Nano II chargers are available for pre-order in the United States on Amazon and Anker.com starting today. The 30W model retails for $29.99, the 45W for $35.99 and the 65W for $39.99, with shipping starting in the middle of June.

The pricing and availability of Anker Nano II charger series in the UK, DE and other EU markets will be announced at a later date.

About Anker

Anker is part of Anker Innovations and is the global leader in fast charging and developing products that leverage new technologies such as GaN and its own PowerIQ smart chips. This includes wireless chargers, portable chargers, car chargers and wall chargers, as well as cables and hubs. Find more about Anker at anker.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, BridgeSwitch, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact

[email protected]

