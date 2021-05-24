Gwen Stefani Announces New Show Dates For Headlining Residency "Gwen Stefani - Just A Girl"

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Platinum recording artist and global icon Gwen Stefani has announced eight new performance dates for her headlining residency, "Gwen Stefani â Just A Girl" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be heldOctober 22 â November 6, 2021.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the eye-popping spectacularÂ celebrates the breadth of the star's illustrious musical career with fan-favorite hits, including "Hollaback Girl," "The Sweet Escape" and "What You Waiting For?."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of "Gwen Stefani â Just A Girl." As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentÂ Â®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $40, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online atÂ www.ticketmaster.com/gwen or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m. For more information on the show, visit gwenstefani.com.

The eight new performances going on sale are:

Oct. 2021:Â 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2021:Â 3, 5, 6

Gwen Stefani, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to "Gwen Stefani â Just A Girl" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions. The donation will also allow Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to move into a state-of-the-art building, increasing the number of exam rooms and improving the patient treatment experience. In addition to support of the expansion, Cure 4 The Kids worked with Stefani to design and name a patient room after her within the existing clinic space, which was unveiled in March 2019.

A three-time GRAMMYÂ® Award winner, Gwen Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt and as a multiplatinum solo artist. To date, she's sold more than 50 million units worldwide including her five-times platinum debut album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. -Â a 2004 release delivering the hit singles "Rich Girl," "What You Waiting For?," and the Pharrell Williams-produced No. 1 hit "Hollaback Girl." Her 2006 sophomore album, The Sweet Escape, featured the Billboard Hot 100 top-ten smash "Wind It Up," while her third solo effort, 2016's This Is What The Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The critically praised album includes her powerful No. 1 single "Used To Love You."

In addition to her three GRAMMYÂ® Awards, Stefani's honors include four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award. She spent five seasons as a coach on the EmmyÂ®-winning NBC series The Voice, where she led contestant Carter Rubin to be crowned the season 19 winner. In 2020, Stefani also had two #1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with fiancÃ© Blake Shelton, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere," and reissued her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with two new songs, including "Here This Christmas" co-written with Ryan Tedder. Her most recent singles, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" and "Slow Clap" set the tone for what fans can expect as she plans to release more music this year.

Known for her wildly charismatic stage presence, Stefani premiered her exclusive Las Vegas headlining residency "Gwen Stefani â Just A Girl" in June 2018 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. With its set list comprised of fan favorites and iconic hits, the two-hour show unfolds as an eye-popping spectacular, putting a fresh twist on classic Vegas theatrics. But despite the elaborate stage production â and wardrobe changes showcasing her legendary fashion sense â Stefani offers up an undeniably intimate performance, ultimately forging an unforgettable connection with the crowd.

One of pop culture's most magnetic style icons, Gwen Stefani is one of the first global celebrity artists to translate music stardom into a series of global lifestyle brands. Through her fashion line L.A.M.B., its sister label Harajuku Lovers, and her eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani, the designer and entrepreneur has brilliantly merged modern glamour with fashion-forward streetwear. Stefani is currently focused on her L.A.M.B. and gx eyewear lines which are available in over 3000+ doors in the United States. Stefani is also the co-creator and executive producer of three seasons of the children's TV animated series KUU KUU HARAJUKU (KKH).Â KKH fulfills Stefani's mission to provide young girls with content that celebrates creativity, imagination, and fearless individuality.Â Â

Click here for admat, show photos, publicity photos and production b-roll

