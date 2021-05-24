Logo
Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+planning+%26+information+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.
  1. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 504,316 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.81%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 839,686 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.12%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 479,249 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.31%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 88,575 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 167,011 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.616800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 53,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.759500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $272.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (LOAN)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.42.

Reduced: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 47.49%. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $190.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. still held 27,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 32.15%. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. still held 5,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.

. Also check out:

1. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. keeps buying

