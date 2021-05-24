Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

Investment company Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 504,316 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.81% WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 839,686 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.12% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 479,249 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.31% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 88,575 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 167,011 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.616800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 53,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.759500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $272.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.42.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 47.49%. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $190.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. still held 27,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 32.15%. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. still held 5,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

