Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Fac

Author's Avatar
insider
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cliftonlarsonallen+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 1,095,527 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,553,616 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 955,685 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 713,146 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,023,242 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 406.15%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $107.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 636,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 275,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 48,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 406.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 2,023,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.061700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,036,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $136.828800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 377,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 446,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 141.54%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 88,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 210.71%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $220.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 46,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 68.94%. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 383,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 808,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 71.89%. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 385,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 89.06%. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 37,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC

. Also check out:

1. CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

