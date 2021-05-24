Logo
Garde Capital, Inc. Buys Zillow Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Apple Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Garde Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Zillow Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Tilray Inc, sells Smartsheet Inc, Apple Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, HP Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garde Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Garde Capital, Inc. owns 207 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garde Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garde+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garde Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 498,504 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 899,491 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 681,859 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 167,742 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 406,375 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $113.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 159,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $460.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 6151.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $115.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 57,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 66.44%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.732700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 91.21%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 69,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.659000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $62.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39.

Sold Out: CRH PLC (CRH)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in CRH PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garde Capital, Inc.

. Also check out:

