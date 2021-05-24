Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Citigroup Inc, Schneider National Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Investment company Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Citigroup Inc, Schneider National Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Newmont Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Service Corp International during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 287,553 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,323 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 43,987 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,921 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 70,102 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 46,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 29,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $23.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $43.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $443.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 273.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $324.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $177.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18.

