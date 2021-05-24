Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Citigroup Inc, Schneider National Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Citigroup Inc, Schneider National Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Citigroup Inc, Schneider National Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Newmont Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Service Corp International during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 287,553 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,323 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 43,987 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,921 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 70,102 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 46,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 29,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $23.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $43.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $443.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 273.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $324.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $177.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.

. Also check out:

1. Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider