Greenvale Capital LLP Buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Datto Holding Corp, Copa Holdings SA, Sells TPI Composites Inc, CyberArk Software, Adient PLC

Investment company Greenvale Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Datto Holding Corp, Copa Holdings SA, ADT Inc, Mimecast, sells TPI Composites Inc, CyberArk Software, Adient PLC, Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenvale Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Greenvale Capital LLP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $919 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSP, CPA, MIME,

MSP, CPA, MIME, Added Positions: TENB, ADT, CARS, TWOU, ACEL,

TENB, ADT, CARS, TWOU, ACEL, Reduced Positions: ADNT, LYFT, FCN, MDLA,

ADNT, LYFT, FCN, MDLA, Sold Out: TPIC, CYBR,

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,550,000 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 760,000 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02% 2U Inc (TWOU) - 2,650,000 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36% Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 2,485,100 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.45% Cars.com Inc (CARS) - 5,693,830 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.09%

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 2,159,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $72.82 and $93.92, with an estimated average price of $83.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 142.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 2,485,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in ADT Inc by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 8,708,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in Cars.com Inc by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 5,693,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66.

