Datadog Extension for AWS Lambda Now Generally Available

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Datadog's AWS Lambda extension is easy to deploy across many functions, submits your telemetry data at lower latency and eliminates unnecessary data storage and processing costs

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG),Â the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Datadog's AWS Lambda extension. This feature enables engineering teams to send their metrics, traces, and logs securely to Datadog with minimal overhead to their business-critical serverless applications.

Datadog_Logo.jpg

AWS Lambda extensions, a new feature from Amazon Web Services (AWS), represent a major step forward, allowing developers to run monitoring and security tools alongside their function code without complex installation processes or configuration management. For teams using Datadog's AWS Lambda extension, this can translate to saved time and money.

"We build on serverless for maximum development velocity, simplicity and scalability," said Zack Kanter, CEO and founder, Stedi.com. "Datadog's serverless monitoring capabilities are best-in-class and we were confident that it would scale with our growth. With their extension for AWS Lambda, we're able to use our metrics, traces, and logs to identify and resolve issues at the operational speed we require."

"We are delighted to see Datadog's monitoring platform extend to support AWS Lambda extensions," said David Richardson, Vice President, Serverless, AWS. "AWS Lambda extensions make it even easier for developers to adopt their preferred monitoring and security tools, and we're excited to work with Datadog on the general availability launch of AWS Lambda extensions and of their monitoring extension."

"We're seeing AWS Lambda functions being invoked six times more often than two years ago," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product & Community, Datadog. "Our latest State of Serverless report, coming out May 25, 2021, reveals that serverless continues to power more of the websites we use every day. We're excited to give our customers easier, cheaper visibility into their serverless applications with Datadog's AWS Lambda extension."

Datadog's AWS Lambda extension allows customers to collect telemetry from serverless applications. Developers can quickly add custom business metrics, distributed tracing, and collect logs from serverless applications to identify and diagnose errors before they impact customer experience. Datadog Serverless Monitoring supports all official AWS Lambda runtimes, ensuring that every team has visibility into their services.

The Datadog Lambda extension is generally available to all Datadog Serverless Monitoring customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/datadog-lambda-extension

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact
For Datadog
Martin Bergman
[email protected]Â 

favicon.png?sn=NY88063&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-extension-for-aws-lambda-now-generally-available-301297877.html

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88063&Transmission_Id=202105241319PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88063&DateId=20210524
