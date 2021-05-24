Logo
Wolters Kluwer to Lead Panel Featuring Leaders from O'Melveny and The Tilt Institute at the Law Firm Profitability Summit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dean Sonderegger to moderate discussion on law firm strategies for providing transparency, leveraging innovation to drive down costs, and developing closer relationships with clients

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.,Â will lead a panel titled "Driving Value and Satisfaction (and Profit) through Transparency and Partnership" at the Ark Group's Tenth Annual Law Firm Profitability Summit on May 27, 2021 from 3:15-4:00 PM ET. This summit will be a live-streaming virtual event. Legal industry experts joining Sonderegger on the panel include Mark Samuels, Partner & Vice-Chair atÂ O'Melveny, Marcie Borgal Shunk, President & Founder of The Tilt Institute Inc., and Robert Ingato, Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Wolters Kluwer.

ARK_Press_Release_image__2.jpg

During the panel, Sonderegger will guide a forward-looking discussion around best practices for firms to work closely and partner with their corporate clients to deliver more value in their services, and avoid write-downs. These practices will ultimately drive greater client satisfaction and better profitability for the firm.

"We are pleased to bring together this panel of industry experts to discuss strategies that enable firms to utilize learnings from the past year to partner with their clients and strengthen both operations and profitability," said Sonderegger. "At a time when corporate counsel is under more pressure than ever to manage their outside counsel costs, this summit will supply the insights many law firms need to manage their businesses more effectively and profitably."

During the panel, attendees will gain insight on:

  • Law firm strategies to provide transparency;
  • Leveraging innovation to drive down costs; and
  • Developing closer relationships with clients.

With more than two decades of experience at the cutting edge of technology across industries, Sonderegger leads Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. An advocate for involving customers and partners in the co-creation of solutions through agile development processes, he has accelerated the delivery of impactful new solutions in the legal market, advancing Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. as an innovation leader in the legal industry.

Samuels founded O'Melveny's Intellectual Property & Technology practice group more than two decades ago and served as its Chair for several years. He focuses his practice on patent, trade secrets, copyright, trademark, and technology-intense litigation, including cases poised at the intersection of patent and antitrust law. Samuels is Â a Partner and Vice-Chair of the firm and one of its most accomplished trial lawyers.

As President & Founder of The Tilt Institute, Borgal Shunk specializes in helping firms shepherd significant transformation. Borgal Shunk trains and coaches leadership teams and emerging leaders to create dynamic plans, shift mindsets and motivate action. She combines the principles of leading change with deep analytical experience in the business of law to give her clients a comprehensive toolkit to apply to ever-changing challenges and opportunities.

Ingato is Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of information services and expert solutions for professionals. He is responsible for leading the global law and compliance functions, in support of the company's overarching strategy in close collaboration with the Executive Board and Senior Leadership.

The Ark Group's Tenth Annual Law Profitability Summit brings together senior-level stakeholders to examine how incorporating a profitability mindset into day-to-day operations can influence firm culture and influence key decisions. The two-day virtual conference focuses on the in-depth analysis of incorporating, measuring, and reporting profitability to help you achieve your performance goals.

The session will take place virtually May 26 â 27. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.lawfirmprofsummit.com/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of â¬4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us onÂ Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Linda Gharib
Director, Brand & Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: [email protected]Â 

Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG88099&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-to-lead-panel-featuring-leaders-from-omelveny-and-the-tilt-institute-at-the-law-firm-profitability-summit-301297881.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG88099&Transmission_Id=202105241320PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG88099&DateId=20210524
