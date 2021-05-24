Nordstrom Introduces BP. + WILDFANG Collaboration

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nordstrom Introduces BP. + WILDFANG Collaboration

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Launches Immersive Partnership that Includes Product, Employee Trainings and more

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 24, 2021

SEATTLE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom announced today that BP. â a Nordstrom Made brand designed for young adults â is introducing an ongoing collaboration with WILDFANG â a brand that challenges stereotypes and gender norms. BP. + WILDFANG is designed for women-identified customers, and will feature jumpsuits, button ups, blazers, statement tees and accessories in a body-diverse size range from $12-$89.

Nordstrom_BP_WILDFANG.jpg

The BP. and WILDFANG teams have been working over the last 18 months to develop not only a product collaboration, but an immersive partnership that includes gender knowledge trainings for employees, product research, social responsibility initiatives and marketing research. This work will culminate with a series of BP. + WILDFANG collections beginning in May 2021, each complimented with employee trainings.

"WILDFANG shares in our commitment to our customers through service, quality product and a personalized shopping experience," said Jen Jackson Brown, EVP and president of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom, Inc. "This collaboration between BP. and WILDFANG allows us to educate our employees in order to serve our customers in new and relevant ways."

The collection reflects silhouettes that are created to be versatile yet functional. The fit of each piece was carefully sized for a variety of body shapes with the intention of making a collection that could be worn by women-identified customers who want to push boundaries of their style and challenge gender norms. Everything from the position and depth of pockets to the widths and lengths of sleeves were methodically designed with inclusive styling in mind. Â 

The employee trainings feature educational content on gender nonconforming styling and inclusive customer engagement and have been happening over the last six months to ensure all employees are equipped to best serve customers before the product has launched in stores or online.

"At WILDFANG, we believe that the fashion industry has clung to outdated gender norms for far too long," said Emma Mcilroy, CEO and co-founder of WILDFANG. "We are challenging the idea that women have to dress a certain way, act a certain way or have a certain type of job. We are working hard to make the industry more inclusive with every element of our partnership with Nordstrom."

Nordstrom is giving five percent of total sales from the BP. + WILDFANG collection to Year Up as part of the collaboration. Nordstrom will partner with Year Up to create a workforce development program that provides space and opportunity for Black, LatinX and Queer communities, while also developing a systemic pathway for new talent to come into the fashion industry through its own Nordstrom Made brands.

Additional details on this collaboration, similar launches andÂ Nordstrom'sÂ commitment to community through diversity, inclusion and belonging can be found on theÂ Nordstrom Press Room.

ABOUTâ¯NORDSTROMÂ 
Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 357 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, NordstromRack.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

ABOUT WILDFANG
WILDFANG is a fast-growing fashion lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, OR, which exists to challenge gender norms in fashion and beyond. WILDFANG offers iconic gender-fluid styles like coveralls, blazers and button ups. WILDFANG has stores in Portland and Los Angeles, and has built a strong community, including some well-known celebs.

Media ContactÂ 
MelizÂ AndirogluÂ 
[email protected]Â 
1-877-746-6228Â 

Nordstrom_BP_WILDFANG_2.jpg

nordstrom_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF87337&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordstrom-introduces-bp--wildfang-collaboration-301297882.html

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF87337&Transmission_Id=202105241321PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF87337&DateId=20210524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment