Nordstrom Introduces BP. + WILDFANG Collaboration

SEATTLE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom announced today that BP. â a Nordstrom Made brand designed for young adults â is introducing an ongoing collaboration with WILDFANG â a brand that challenges stereotypes and gender norms. BP. + WILDFANG is designed for women-identified customers, and will feature jumpsuits, button ups, blazers, statement tees and accessories in a body-diverse size range from $12-$89.

The BP. and WILDFANG teams have been working over the last 18 months to develop not only a product collaboration, but an immersive partnership that includes gender knowledge trainings for employees, product research, social responsibility initiatives and marketing research. This work will culminate with a series of BP. + WILDFANG collections beginning in May 2021, each complimented with employee trainings.

"WILDFANG shares in our commitment to our customers through service, quality product and a personalized shopping experience," said Jen Jackson Brown, EVP and president of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom, Inc. "This collaboration between BP. and WILDFANG allows us to educate our employees in order to serve our customers in new and relevant ways."

The collection reflects silhouettes that are created to be versatile yet functional. The fit of each piece was carefully sized for a variety of body shapes with the intention of making a collection that could be worn by women-identified customers who want to push boundaries of their style and challenge gender norms. Everything from the position and depth of pockets to the widths and lengths of sleeves were methodically designed with inclusive styling in mind. Â

The employee trainings feature educational content on gender nonconforming styling and inclusive customer engagement and have been happening over the last six months to ensure all employees are equipped to best serve customers before the product has launched in stores or online.

"At WILDFANG, we believe that the fashion industry has clung to outdated gender norms for far too long," said Emma Mcilroy, CEO and co-founder of WILDFANG. "We are challenging the idea that women have to dress a certain way, act a certain way or have a certain type of job. We are working hard to make the industry more inclusive with every element of our partnership with Nordstrom."

Nordstrom is giving five percent of total sales from the BP. + WILDFANG collection to Year Up as part of the collaboration. Nordstrom will partner with Year Up to create a workforce development program that provides space and opportunity for Black, LatinX and Queer communities, while also developing a systemic pathway for new talent to come into the fashion industry through its own Nordstrom Made brands.

Additional details on this collaboration, similar launches andÂ Nordstrom'sÂ commitment to community through diversity, inclusion and belonging can be found on theÂ Nordstrom Press Room.

ABOUTâ¯NORDSTROMÂ

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 357 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, NordstromRack.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

ABOUT WILDFANG

WILDFANG is a fast-growing fashion lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, OR, which exists to challenge gender norms in fashion and beyond. WILDFANG offers iconic gender-fluid styles like coveralls, blazers and button ups. WILDFANG has stores in Portland and Los Angeles, and has built a strong community, including some well-known celebs.

