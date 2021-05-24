Logo
DocuSign expands tech executive ranks with new CIO

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Former Cisco chief data officer Shanthi Iyer brings 25+ years of complex business, operations, and IT experience to agreement cloud leader

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced the appointment of former Cisco SVP and chief data officer Shanthi Iyer as its new chief information officer (CIO).

DocuSign_Logo.jpg

With over 20 years' experience in a multitude of technology leadership roles at Cisco, Iyer will spearhead DocuSign's efforts to support its rapid scale by driving operational excellence, improving employee productivity, and accelerating customers' ease of doing business with the company. Iyer will report to DocuSign COO Scott Olrich.

"With a year of remote work behind us, hybrid work environments on the horizon, and the rise of the anywhere economy, it's a unique and exciting time to take on the CIO role at DocuSign," said Iyer. "We're at an inflection point where technology, data and analytics can be used in new ways to truly simplify life and accelerate business for our employees, customers and partners."

"As we grow and scale, it's vital that we optimize our systems, processes and technology infrastructure to support the needs of todayâand the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. It's equally important that we have the right executive leadership in place to oversee and drive that evolution," said Olrich. "In Shanthi, we have someone who can ensure that DocuSign is world-class in all of those areas, and I'm looking forward to working with her."

Iyer started at Cisco in 1997 as an Oracle database administrator, working across the company in multiple infrastructure, services, commerce, sales and supply chain rolesâultimately becoming the chief data officer and SVP of the Data & Analytics group. Prior to Cisco, she worked at Applied Materials in Santa Clara and MashreqBank in Dubai. Iyer holds a B.S. in Math from the University of Madras and a diploma in Computer Science from the National Institute of Information Technology in Chennai.

For more information on DocuSign, visit www.docusign.com.

Media Relations
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
[email protected]Â 

Investor Relations
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
[email protected]Â 

About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 750,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visitÂ www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=SF88143&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-expands-tech-executive-ranks-with-new-cio-301297892.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF88143&Transmission_Id=202105241331PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF88143&DateId=20210524
