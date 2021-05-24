Logo
Creatd's Vocal Platform Surpasses 1 Million Creators

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

- In less than five years since launch, Vocal has amassed over 1 million registered creators, including 25,000 premium Vocal+ subscribers, and projects that it will hit 100,000 premium members by year-end.

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., May 24, 2021

FORT LEE, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced that its flagship platform, Vocal, has reached 1 million creators ahead of schedule. The announcement comes just one week after the Company announced that it achieved a new record of over 25,000 premium subscribers and reaffirmed its projection of reaching over 100,000 Vocal+ subscribers by year-end 2021.

one_million_freemium.jpg

To support its freemium and premium subscriber growth, the Company intends to continue to invest across multiple areas of its business, including a series of product enhancements and infrastructure updates anticipated to be rolled out on Vocal this year.

Commenting on the Company's latest milestone, Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer said, "This 1 million creator milestone signifies Vocal's flourishing creator community, but also has implications that extend far beyond that. There is a unique level of opportunity inherent in a 'freemium to premium' SaaS model like Vocal's, and those effects become increasingly evident when a platform reaches a critical mass like ours did today. Having now surpassed the 1 million creator mark, we expect this milestone will yield an increase in the pace of conversions to the Vocal+ premium tier going forward."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY88280&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatds-vocal-platform-surpasses-1-million-creators-301297960.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88280&Transmission_Id=202105241443PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88280&DateId=20210524
