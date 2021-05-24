Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Fiduciary Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Pfizer Inc, Vuzix Corporation, GraniteShares Gold Shares, sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, PepsiCo Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Planning LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Planning LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 154,735 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,107 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,928 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 24,158 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) - 32,769 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.27%. The holding were 154,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 24,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Vuzix Corporation. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.480500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2364.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 747.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 54,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 223.26%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 6900.00%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $369.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 72.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.286900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 390.91%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 99.72%. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $186.121500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.07%. Fiduciary Planning LLC still held 90 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 99.8%. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.35%. Fiduciary Planning LLC still held 83 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 99.92%. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $213.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.27%. Fiduciary Planning LLC still held 11 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 97.05%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.47%. Fiduciary Planning LLC still held 352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 99.28%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $315.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Fiduciary Planning LLC still held 44 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 99.01%. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.23%. Fiduciary Planning LLC still held 108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

