IZEA Announces "Disco" Streaming Event

Orlando, Florida, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the worldâs leading brands, today announced a streaming event to be held on Thursday, May 27th. Join IZEA's Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an update on the latest IZEA platform advancements.



Date : Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time : 2:00pm EST

Those interested in watching the stream can register at:Â https://izea.com/izea-events/may-2021/

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (âIZEAâ) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of todayâs top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industryâs first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as âanticipates,â âbelieves,â âestimates,â âexpects,â âintends,â âmay,â âplans,â âprojects,â âwill,â âwouldâ or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEAâs periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.







