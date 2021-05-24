FMW Media, Inc.'s "New To The Street" TV Announces Its 181st Show Broadcasting on the Fox Business Network Featuring 5 Interviews, Airing Tonight, May 24, 2021 @ 10:30PM PT

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Mediaâs âNew To The Streetâ TV broadcasting its 181st airing of it national syndicated business TV show, tonight, Monday, May 24, 2021 on Fox Business Network from 10:30-11:00 PM PT.



Tonightâs âNew To The Streetâsâ line-up features the following 5 Companies and their businesses representatives:

GlobeX Data Ltd.âs Â ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) CEO,Â Alain Ghiai, talks to âNew To The Streetâ TV about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Companyâs successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe Â® and SekurÂ® . He further talks about keeping business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

The show interviews Mr. Frank Magliochetti, CEO ofÂ ClickStream Corporation Â (OTCPink: CLIS), who talks about the operational fundamental of the Company and its successful subsidiariesâ mobile apps, WinQuikâ¢ , HeyPalâ¢ , and Nifterâ¢ , a full music platform and marketplace. Mr.Â Magliochetti provides the shows viewers about ClickStream Corporationâs growth of its mobile and desktop apps, and its future innovations in apps

Christopher Kramer, CEO of SoMee.social, interviews with âNew To The Street,â who talks about the Someeâs decentralized social media platform. And, further explains Someeâs aim to give back control to the user, a complete contrast to the likes of Facebook and Twitter where control is centralized. Mr. Kramer discusses why blockchain is a perfect platform for social media applications.

The show continues its broadcast with Mr. Peter Wojcik, CEO of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. Â (OTCPINKS: PHBI), talking about the Company in becoming one of the largest producers of hemp starter plantlets to meet the rapidly increasing hemp market demand for high CBD products.

A final interview on âNew To The Streetâ is with both Mr. Ali Reza, CFO/ Co-Founder, and Mr. Doug Messer, Chief Strategy Officer with cryptographic token IXI ($MINE ). They both speak on tonightâs show about minting and tokenizing the precious metal production from one of the largest US precious metals mines in the State of Nevada. And, they discuss the benefits of early participation in their token.



About GlobeX Data Ltd.:

GlobalX Data Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdatagroup.com . SekurÂ® is a Swill secure communication application offering secure and private voice messages, chat, self deleting chat, file transfer and email by any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate witn other Sekur users. All data traffic is hosted in Switzerland using military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws â https://sekur.com . SekurSafeÂ® can securely manage and create encrypted passwords, store and share notes and document of all types, with the protection of Swiss Privacy Laws using military grade encryption - https://sekursafe.com .

About ClickStream Corp.:

ClickStream Corp. (OTCPink: CLIS) is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuikâ¢ HeyPalâ¢ and Nifterâ¢ respectively. For more information, please visit them online atÂ https://clickstream.technology/ Â and follow them on social media; Twitter atÂ https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC Â and Instagram atÂ https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ . WinQuikâ¢, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuikâ¢ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online atÂ http://www.winquik.com/ Â and follow them on social media; Twitter atÂ https://twitter.com/winquikapp Â and Instagram atÂ https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/ . HeyPalâ¢, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit online atÂ https://www.heypalapp.com/ Â and follow on social media; Twitter atÂ https://twitter.com/HeypalA Â and Instagram atÂ https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ . Nifterâ¢, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifterâ¢ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online atÂ https://Nifter.ioÂ and follow them on social media; Twitter atÂ https://twitter.com/Nifter7 Â and Instagram atÂ https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/ .

About SoMee.social:

SoMee is a blockchain-based social media platform. Users earn ONG1 for being active on their platform; posting, liking, and getting liked. SoMeeâs mission is to redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization. The platform is built for influencers, social media users, and advertisers and is about to release a unique system for advertisers that gives them more control and interaction with their target audience, and that allows their target audience to target them back! SoMee has been in open beta for the past year on the web at https://SoMee.social and inside of the IOS and Android app stores under SoMee.social.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.:

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC PINKS: PHBI) company. Pharmagreen is a Company focused on the CBD hemp industry for the production and supply of starter plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with the opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreenâs mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets to CBD hemp farmers and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using tissue cultures in low temperature storage for all plant species; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors.Â For further information on the company please visitÂ www.pharmagreen.ca .

About: IXI ($MINE), A Cryptographic Token:

$MINE is a cryptographic token built on the Ethereum network using ERC20 standard. It is 100% backed by over 100B in precious metals, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, rhodium and others. The ultimate goal of $MINE is to allow anyone to hold large amounts of secured precious metals without the headache of storage and security. Not only does $MINE remove the cost associated with finding and securing hard assets, $MINE is guaranteed to pay 10% per year for 10-years, https://minetokens.io

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

