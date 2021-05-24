Carpenter Technology to Increase Base Prices on Specialty Alloy Portfolio

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (: CRS) announced today that it will increase base prices six percent (6%) to nine percent (9%) on new, non-contract orders across all specialty alloy products. The increases will be effective with new orders placed after May 24, 2021. All applicable surcharges will remain in effect.



About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete âend-to-endâ solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

