MIND Technology Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.Â In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, June 3rd at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: MIND Technology Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND

Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: http://mind-technology.com/

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through June 10, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13719828#.Â Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days.Â For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at [email protected].

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.Â Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.Â MIND's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts: Rob Capps, Co-CEO

MIND Technology, Inc.

936-291-2277





Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]Â

713-529-6600

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-announces-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301297902.html

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.