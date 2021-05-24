MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:Â MFA) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of dividends on the Company's outstanding 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock").Â

In accordance with the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.Â This dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of June 7, 2021.Â

In addition, in accordance with the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.40625 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.Â This dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of June 7, 2021.Â

MFA Financial, Inc.is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

