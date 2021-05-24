Johnson & Johnson to Host Live ESG Investor Update Webcast

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Johnson & Johnson to Host Live ESG Investor Update Webcast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Webcast Will Highlight Progress Made to Advance a Healthier World for All and Health for Humanity 2025 Goals

Live ESG Investor Update Webcast Scheduled for June 23, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

PR Newswire

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 24, 2021

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today it will host an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investor Update Webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 23, 2021. The webcast will discuss progress made in advancing a healthier world for all and will outline the Company's ESG management approach around its priority ESG topics. Leaders from across the enterprise will share progress the Company has made in each of their respective areas to help drive long-term value creation and strengthen our ability to respond to the needs and expectations of all stakeholders.

Discussed on the webcast will also be the Company's recently announced Health for Humanity 2025 Goals (2025 Goals), which will be set forth in detail in the 2020 Health for Humanity Report. Grounded in the Company's purpose to blend heart, science, and ingenuity to change the trajectory of human health, and guided by Our Credo, the 2025 Goals focus on ESG areas where Johnson & Johnson believes it will deliver the most impact.

The full set of 2025 Goals actively contribute to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and are aligned to the Company's ESG priorities as identified through the Company's Priority Topics Assessment, which informed the goal-setting process. For the full list of Johnson & Johnson's 2025 Goals, including key performance indicators, please visit JnJ.com/caring.

2020 Health for Humanity Report

The webcast will also highlight our Health for Humanity Report, which provides an annual update on performance and progress across several ESG priority topics relevant to our business. The 2020 Health for Humanity Report will provide an update on the conclusion of the Company's Health for Humanity 2020 Goals and UN SDGs Commitment, including details on the final year performance and progress. In addition, the 2020 Health for Humanity Report will include details on the Company's 2025 Goals. The 2020 Health for Humanity Report, including a separate ESG Summary, will be available June 9, 2021 at https://healthforhumanityreport.jnj.com/.

ESG Investor Update Webcast

Investors and other interested parties can pre-register for the webcast and submit questions in advance by visiting:Â https://investor.jnj.com/esg-update. Webcast materials which will be made available starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on June 22, 2021. Participants may also submit questions ahead of the webcast toÂ [email protected]. The live webcast will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on June 23, 2021. A replay will be available atÂ www.investor.jnj.com.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more atÂ www.jnj.com. Follow us atÂ @JNJNews.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: the Company's future ESG performance, strategy, goals and commitments. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year endedÂ January 3, 2021Â including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online atÂ www.sec.gov,Â www.jnj.comÂ or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson_and_Johnson_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY88379&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-host-live-esg-investor-update-webcast-301298031.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88379&Transmission_Id=202105241630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88379&DateId=20210524
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment