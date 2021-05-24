Tivity Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

The UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference including a fireside chat with Richard Ashworth , Chief Executive Officer, Adam Holland , Chief Financial Officer and Tommy Lewis , Chief Operating Officer on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET .

, Chief Executive Officer, , Chief Financial Officer and , Chief Operating Officer on at . The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference including a presentation with Adam Holland and Matt Milanovich , Vice President of Investor Relations on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET .

The webcast links for each event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity HealthÂ® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakersÂ®, PrimeÂ® Fitness, WholeHealth LivingÂ® and Wisely WellTM. We are focused on becoming the modern destination for healthy living by expanding beyond fitness as a digital engagement platform company. We are continuously developing the SilverSneakers suite of digital offerings and services to provide seniors with everything they need to maintain and improve their health, including physical activity, social connection, community involvement, volunteer opportunities and mental enrichment. Our goal is to partner with payers and service providers to enable a personalized, interactive, and intuitive experience to offer the right solutions to each member. We deliver solutions that help adults feel better, work better and live better, and improve health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

