Globant Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Globant Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company today announced that it intends to offer and sell 1,000,000 of its common shares (the "Shares"), subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. All of the Shares will be sold by Globant. Globant intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional Shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

Globant intends to use the proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. In connection with the advancement of its acquisition strategy, Globant may use a portion of the proceeds from this offering to fund acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

The Shares are being offered by Globant pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-225731) that became automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 20, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

Before making any investment decision, you should read the prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and other documents Globant has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Globant and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at: www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Goldman SachsÂ & Co. LLC by mail at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471- 2526; by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146 or email to: [email protected]); or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We are more than 17,250 professionals and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford.
  • We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Globant may, in some cases, use terms such as "aim," "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "guidance," "projected," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Globant's public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Globant's business, including, without limitation: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and the uncertainties inherent in the identification, negotiation, consummation and integration of acquisitions of other businesses; the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; Globant's ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; Globant's ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; Globant's ability to accurately price its client contracts; Globant's ability to achieve its anticipated growth; Globant's ability to effectively manage its rapid growth; Globant's ability to retain its senior management team and other key employees; Globant's ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; Globant's ability to retain its business relationships and client contracts; Globant's ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; and Globant's ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. A further list and description of Globant's risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Globant's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and Globant undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:
Paula Conde & Amit Singh, Globant
[email protected]Â 
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
LucÃ­a Ledesma, Globant
[email protected]Â 
+1 (877) 215-5230

favicon.png?sn=SP88290&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-common-shares-301298002.html

SOURCE Globant

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP88290&Transmission_Id=202105241615PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP88290&DateId=20210524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment