Ruffles® Encourages Fans to Own Their Ridges with the Release of the Ultra-Custom Armored Ridge Tops Sneaker

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ruffles® Encourages Fans to Own Their Ridges with the Release of the Ultra-Custom Armored Ridge Tops Sneaker

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Inspired by the defining characteristics of the signature chip, the sneakers are the edgy embodiment of what it means to own one's style, story - and your ridges.

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, May 24, 2021

PLANO, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â RufflesÂ®, Official Chip of the NBA and one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, this week released its second signature shoe, The RufflesÂ® Armored Ridge Tops, just in time for the NBA playoffs. Brand partner and rapper T-Pain was seen courtside at Sunday's Utah Jazz playoff game rocking his pair of the super-exclusive and completely customÂ sneaker. While not available for purchase, fans can still get their hands on a pair of sneakers by entering the RufflesÂ® giveaway and viewing the Official Rules at RufflesSneakers.com for complete details. Giveaway is subject to the Official Rules.

03_RUF_RidgeTops_Outside_3750.jpg

About Ruffles

Ruffles is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands â the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/Â and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

04_RUF_RidgeTops_Sole_lft_3743.jpg

TPain_x_Ruffles.jpg

06_RUF_RidgeTops_Detail_Buckle_3822.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY88377&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruffles-encourages-fans-to-own-their-ridges-with-the-release-of-the-ultra-custom-armored-ridge-tops-sneaker-301298050.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88377&Transmission_Id=202105241623PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88377&DateId=20210524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment